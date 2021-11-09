Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Peace Prize winner, got married- Corriere.it
The activist, who won the Nobel Prize in 2014, announced the marriage on Twitter: her husband would be Asser Malik, an entrepreneur in the sports sector
Malala
Yousafzai, Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2014, announced on Twitter that he was married. Today is a precious day in my life, he writes by publishing some shots of the celebration.
In the post, little other information about her Nikkah (the marriage contract, ed), such as the groom's name, Asser.
Today marks a precious day in my life.
Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.
: @malinfezehai pic.twitter.com/SNRgm3ufWP
– Malala (@Malala) November 9, 2021
In the photographs, taken by photographer
Malin Fezehai, we see the two smiling young spouses, in love, together with their respective parents. There is also a Maulana, a religious figure who speaks at the Nikkah.
Little is known about the groom: according to some users, it is Asser Malik, a sports entrepreneur originally from the city of Lahore, in the Punjab province. He currently works as General Manager at the Pakistan Cricket Board (Pcb).
