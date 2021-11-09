Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Peace Prize winner, got married- Corriere.it

from Online Editorial

The activist, who won the Nobel Prize in 2014, announced the marriage on Twitter: her husband would be Asser Malik, an entrepreneur in the sports sector

Malala

Yousafzai, Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2014, announced on Twitter that he was married. Today is a precious day in my life, he writes by publishing some shots of the celebration.

In the post, little other information about her Nikkah (the marriage contract, ed), such as the groom’s name, Asser. Asser and I got married and will be companions for life. We had a small Nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. We are thrilled to walk together on the journey that awaits us.