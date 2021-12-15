Malang Sarr leaving Chelsea: Milan thinks about it for January

Simon Kjaer’s serious knee injury will force the Dane to stay out all season and therefore Milan will be forced to return to the market in January to give Stefano Pioli a new central defender. The names circulating are many, but for now the club in via Aldo Rossi has not started any negotiations because it wants to choose the best replacement for Kjaer, a choice that the Rossoneri cannot possibly make wrong.

CHELSEA EXCESS – As reported this morning by Tuttosport, among the tracks followed carefully by the Devil, there is also the one that leads to Malang Sarr, a defender born in 1999 who plays in Chelsea. So far this season, the Frenchman has only played four games and is therefore seriously considering the possibility of a change of scenery in January. The mandate for Italy is in the hands of Federico Pastorello who could soon start talking to Milan and see if there is room for reaching an agreement, also taking advantage of the excellent relations that exist between the Rossoneri club and Chelsea.

OTHER SLOPES – Sarr is obviously not the only track that the Rossoneri are following: Maldini and Massara, for example, really like Bremer of Turin, but the grenades are willing to sell him in January only if the Devil changes his position on Pobega. At Chelsea, Andreas Christensen is also always interested, but he is in talks to renew until 2026 with the Blues. The Milenkovic option of Fiorentina, which costs 15 million euros, always remains alive, but at the same time very complicated. On the other hand, Mattia Caldara’s quotes are down, while the great dream, which could solve many present and future problems of the Milan defense, is Lille’s Sven Botman, whose valuation is around 25 million.