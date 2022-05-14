Malaysia first to set up medicinal library in the METAVERSE

The University of Malaysia is the first to introduce a Metaverse Library of Medicine offering a variety of digital environments.

The Institute of Advanced Medicine and Dentistry (IPPT) at Universiti Sains Malaysia became the first university in Malaysia to feature a Space Library in the Metaverse which offers a variety of digital environments connected to the virtual world without computers.

USM Vice-Chancellor Professor Datuk Dr. Faisal Rafiq Mahamd Adikan said that he introduced the concept of virtual reality (VR) metaverse to the residents of the university because VR it was breaking into the mainstream of technology and had great potential.

“In terms of education, the Metaverse can be a learning and teaching platform that includes all the information and entertainment integrated in the three-dimensional virtual world, and USM is facing technological advances in the educational revolution of the new millennium.

“To enter the world of the metaverse, everyone needs a specialized device such as a VR set (headset) and currently the IPPT library, in collaboration with the information technology division, has developed an internal online system called ‘VR Discovery’ , which is a 3D data management system.



“Through the internal system, it can transform the library’s information source materials, such as imaging materials, anatomical models, e-books, documents and others, into three-dimensional format,” he said. after the Metaverse Space opening ceremony at IPPT USM here on April 28.

Faisal Rafiq said that the source material is automatically displayed in a web portal called ‘GoVR’ for users to access information in a more interactive three-dimensional format.

He said the initiative is known as ‘WebVR’, which allows users to experience immersive virtual reality technology in the library and improves the effectiveness of the teaching and training that takes place at USM.

Meanwhile, project leader Hasniza Amno said the project Metaverse Space (Spatial) at IPPT will provide high-impact services which are different from the existing conventional services through a more creative three-dimensional virtual reality platform.

“It is also part of the concept of educational entertainment in the library to create an immersive experience, where students are in a virtual interactive learning environment,” said Bernamá.

