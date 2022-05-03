Malcolm in the middle is the most watched on Disney Plus

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 02.05.2022 14:31:48





When it was announced that one of the most beloved series on television, ‘Malcolm in the middle’ would be in the Disney Plus catalog, different users and subscribers showed their happiness. And it is that the comedy starring Bryan Cranston (Braking Bad) is one of the favorites of viewers in the last 25 years.

Today, Disney Plus revealed the top of the most watched series within its platform and it is not at all surprising that Malcolm takes first placebeating Disney original series like ‘WandaVision’ and ‘Loki’.

​​Despite the fact that in a few days the new blockbuster of Marvel’Dr. Strange In The Multiverse of Madness’, the series starring Frankie Muniz has caused a stir and of course, a great acceptance.

It is worth mentioning that absolutely all seasons are available on Disney Plus.

The most viewed content on Disney Plus during the month of April

Malcolm in the middle MoonKnight Net Charm Doctor Strange Nluey avengers end game WandaVision Moana Coconut

How I Met Your Father is Coming to Disney Plus

The good news does not stop and it has been confirmed that the remake of the famous sitcom ‘How I Met Your Mother’ will arrive on Disney Plus on May 11.

The original series that was very famous for its great humor and endearing characters played by actors like Neil Patrick Harris, Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Alyson Hannigan, and Cobie Smulders.

In this new adaptation, the sitcom tells the story in a more feminine sense. The series stars Hilary Duff, Francia Raísa, Josh Peck and Chris Lowell. The series is currently available on the Star Plus platform.

What is ‘How I Met Your Father’ about?

The series follows the protagonist, Sophie (Hilary Duff), and her group of friends in New York’s Manhattan. As a framed narrative, Sophie (Kim Cattrall), in the year 2050, recounts to her invisible son the events that followed the meeting with his father in January 2022, and how they finally succeeded. In February 2022, the series was renewed for a second season.

DAG