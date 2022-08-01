Malcolm in the middle: The 5 best episodes of the series according to IMDB

Malcolm in the middle is definitely one of the most successful television series of all time and one of the most representative of the 2000s.

Thanks to Disney recently buying the rights to Fox, the series is currently available on the platform Disney+so those who are nostalgic can re-watch the 7 seasons made up of 151 episodes.

Due to the old format of television series, in which each episode presented a separate story, the viewer can watch any episode randomly without needing much context.

These are the 5 episodes of Malcolm the one in the middle with the best score in IMDB.

“Bowling” (Season 2, Episode 20)

Malcolm in the middle stood out for his incomparable humor, and the use of different resources (such as breaking the fourth wall). In the episode “Bowling”, two alternate stories are shown, about what would happen if Hal or Louis took their children bowling. Due to the contrasting personalities of the parents, and the inevitable butterfly effect, the two stories unfold very differently.

“Graduation” (Season 7, Episode 22)

The latest episode of the series is one of the people’s favorites. In it, the end of each of the characters is shown, and how Malcolm finally becomes a Harvard student despite the impediments that imply having belonged to the lower-middle class all his life.

“Water Park (Season 1, Episode 16)

One of the most remembered episodes of the series, where the meme “Do you think we’re rich?” arose. Here Hal and Louis try to relax at a water park, but Malcolm and Reese make it impossible.

“The Skaters” (Season 1, Episode 13)

In this unforgettable chapter, Hal teaches Malcolm to skate using strange and hilarious methods.

“Lois Strikes Back” (Season 7, Episode 16)

When four girls at school humiliate Reese (including a young Emma Stone who was just starting out in the acting world), Louis decides to exact revenge.









MR

Read Also