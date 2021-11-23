Malcolm X, daughter Malikah Shabazz found dead at home – Corriere.it
The daughter of the African-American civil rights leader was found lifeless in her Brooklyn home on Monday evening. He was 56 years old
Malikah Shabazz, 56, daughter of the civil rights activist
Malcolm X, was found dead at her Brooklyn home Monday night. The woman, the youngest of the African-American leader’s six daughters, was found unconscious inside her home on East 28th Street in Midwood, just before 4.30pm (local time). She was later pronounced dead. The police, as reported by the Cnn
, reported that the death appears to be due to natural causes.
On Twitter – among the many messages received by the family – the condolences of Bernice King, daughter of the deceased Martin Luther King Jr., Protestant pastor, leader of civil rights, Nobel Peace Prize winner in 1964, assassinated in Memphis on April 4, 1968. I am deeply saddened by the death of Malikah Shabazz – the message reads -. My thoughts go out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X. Dr. Shabazz was pregnant with Malikah and her twin, Malaak, when Malcolm was murdered. Rest in peace.
The news comes just days after a New York Supreme Court judge cleared two of the three men wrongfully convicted of the civil rights leader’s murder on February 21, 1965: Muhammad Aziz (now 83 years old) e Khalil Islam (died in 2009) have always proclaimed themselves innocent. Malikah and her five sisters had always questioned the official story about their father’s death. Malcolm X, born Malcolm Little, also known by the Islamic name El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz, and several nicknames: you change your name because Little was a slave surname.
The woman had previously had problems with justice: in 2011 she was accused of stealing from the widow of one of her father’s former bodyguards $ 55,000 from her credit card account. In 2017 she was then arrested in Maryland with her daughter for stealing a truck with seven pit bulls inside.
November 23, 2021 (change November 23, 2021 | 11:35)
