Malcolm X, daughter Malikah Shabazz found dead at home – Corriere.it

The daughter of the African-American civil rights leader was found lifeless in her Brooklyn home on Monday evening. He was 56 years old

Malcolm X, was found dead at her Brooklyn home Monday night. The woman, the youngest of the African-American leader’s six daughters, was found unconscious inside her home on East 28th Street in Midwood, just before 4.30pm (local time). She was later pronounced dead. The police, as reported by the Cnn

, reported that the death appears to be due to natural causes.

On Twitter – among the many messages received by the family – the condolences of Bernice King, daughter of the deceased Martin Luther King Jr., Protestant pastor, leader of civil rights, Nobel Peace Prize winner in 1964, assassinated in Memphis on April 4, 1968. I am deeply saddened by the death of Malikah Shabazz – the message reads -. My thoughts go out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X. Dr. Shabazz was pregnant with Malikah and her twin, Malaak, when Malcolm was murdered. Rest in peace.