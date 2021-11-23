Malcolm X, daughter Malikah Shabazz found dead at home: he was 56 years old

Malikah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, was found dead in home. The woman was 56 years old and at the moment the causes of death are not known, although apparently they would be natural.

It was her daughter who found Malikah Shabazz, unconscious in her Brooklyn home. As the Independent also reports, the police spoke of death due to natural causes. On Twitter came the condolences of Bernice King, daughter of the late Martin Luther King Jr. «I am deeply saddened by the death of Malikah Shabazz. My thoughts go out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X. Dr. Shabazz was pregnant with Malikah and her twin, Malaak, when Malcolm was murdered. Rest in peace, Malikah ».

I’m deeply saddened by the death of #MalikahShabazz. My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X. Dr. Shabazz was pregnant with Malikah and her twin sister, Malaak, when Brother Malcolm was assassinated. Be at peace, Malikah. pic.twitter.com/YOlYoW4xDC – Be A King (@BerniceKing) November 23, 2021

Last updated: Tuesday 23 November 2021, 11:05



