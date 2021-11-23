Malcolm X, daughter Malikah Shabbaz found dead at home. Police: “Natural Causes”

It was found dead from their daughter, in their home in Brooklyn, to New York. That’s what happened to Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of Malcolm X. The department of police of New York to Cnn, specifying that the woman, 56 years old, was found unconscious and that the police have spoken of a death that seems due to natural causes.

When the leader for the rights of the African Americans was assassinated in 1965 in New York, his wife Betty Shabaz was pregnant Malikah’s, the youngest of the six daughters of Malcolm Xhe recalled Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., in a Twitter post: “I am deeply saddened by the death of Malikah Shabazz. My thoughts go out to his family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X. Rest in peace, Malikah“. Just a few days ago the New York Supreme Court had cleared Muhammad A. Aziz, 83 years old, and the deceased Khalil Islam, two of the three people condemned for the murder of a man who is the symbol of civil rights. The murder occurred after the public accusation of infidelity made by Malcolm X to the founder of Nation of Islam, Elijah Muhammad, when he left the association Muslim in 1964.

(In the photo Malikah is on the left, Sister Ilyasah on the right)