Malcolm X, the fight is made in series: the daughter of the leader tells the icon dad

A TV series to tell the life of one of the most important figures of the twentieth century, a leader of the civil rights movement of African Americans. Until now, the public’s imagination had been marked by the film Malcolm X, hero Denzel Washington, directed by Spike Lee, glossy and detailed biography of the American leader. Now – announces Variety – TriStar (Sony Pictures Television) is working on an episodic production based on the books X: A Novel And The Awakening of Malcolm X, both co-written by Malcolm X’s daughter, Ilyasah Shabazz.

Denzel Washington is Malcolm X in Spike Lee’s 1999 film

The first book tells Malcolm Little (this is his real name) since his birth, in 1925 in Omaha, and his childhood marked by the lynching of his father, when he was only 6 years old, and by the separation from his mother, who was hospitalized in a psychiatric clinic. until his arrest in 1946 and sentenced to eight years in prison for some thefts in the apartment.

Mugshot of Malcolm X arrested in his early twenties

The Awakening of Malcolm X instead it starts when, in prison, the young Malcolm decided to join the movement of the Nation of Islam. Malcolm X was murdered with seven shots on February 21, 1965 during a public speech in Harlem. He was 39 years old and had already entered history.

The lifeless body of Malcolm X, murdered in 1965 in Harlem during a public speech

Ilyasah Shabazz will also executive produce the series, which joins the other portraits of the African-American leader already brought to the screen. After Spike Lee’s film, for which Denzel Washington received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor, Malcolm X recently “reappeared” in the film by Regina King One night in Miami, interpreted by Kingsley Ben-Adir.

In addition to co-authoring the two books on which the writing of the series will be based, Ilyasah Shabazz has also written Growing Up X, the children’s book Malcolm Little: The Boy Who Grew Up to Become Malcolm X and Betty Before X. Shabazz is a popularizer and civil rights activist and a member of the presidency of the Malcolm X & Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center whose offices are located at the Audubon Ballroom in Harlem, New York, right where her father was murdered .