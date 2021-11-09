“Maldini and Ghali fuck ***?” Defends Matteo Salvini – Libero Quotidiano





Wild Lucarelli surprisingly defends Matteo Salvini. The reason is now known: the leader of the League was insulted by the rapper Ghali in the stands of San Siro during the Milan-Inter derby. The signature of Tpi do not take the sides of the number one of the Northern League in the dispute, as much as respecting the rules. Yes, because Salvini that day, Sunday 7 November, was the only one to wear the mask.





Just as the rules want. “And anyway – Lucarelli chirps – between Ghali, Maldini and Salvini the only one with the mask at the stadium (mandatory) was Salvini”. Not a small consideration, considering that it comes from whom has always criticized the Northern League. Then again the journalist attacked all those who, despite the crowd, did not wear it.





“The choreographies of the Milan fans dedicated to the hospital staff are very beautiful – he writes -, but the best thing you can do for the hospital staff is to put on the masks. as mandatory at the stadium, my beauties. ”Hence the arrow a Paolo Maldini, Rossoneri manager who came to appease Ghali before the police intervened: “They repeat it a thousand times and most of them fuck, Including Maldini apparently. “But not Salvini and the photos shared by Lucarelli prove it.



