Sports

“Maldini and Ghali fuck ***?” Defends Matteo Salvini – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read

Wild Lucarelli

Wild Lucarelli surprisingly defends Matteo Salvini. The reason is now known: the leader of the League was insulted by the rapper Ghali in the stands of San Siro during the Milan-Inter derby. The signature of Tpi do not take the sides of the number one of the Northern League in the dispute, as much as respecting the rules. Yes, because Salvini that day, Sunday 7 November, was the only one to wear the mask.

Here the only sick ... Selvaggia Lucarelli, the lowest point: the shame against Mietta sick of Covid

Just as the rules want. “And anyway – Lucarelli chirps – between Ghali, Maldini and Salvini the only one with the mask at the stadium (mandatory) was Salvini”. Not a small consideration, considering that it comes from whom has always criticized the Northern League. Then again the journalist attacked all those who, despite the crowd, did not wear it.

I have Covid but I'm going to work. Horror no-vax, who is the woman unmasked by Selvaggia Lucarelli

“The choreographies of the Milan fans dedicated to the hospital staff are very beautiful – he writes -, but the best thing you can do for the hospital staff is to put on the masks. as mandatory at the stadium, my beauties. ”Hence the arrow a Paolo Maldini, Rossoneri manager who came to appease Ghali before the police intervened: “They repeat it a thousand times and most of them fuck, Including Maldini apparently. “But not Salvini and the photos shared by Lucarelli prove it.

It sucks and I think it is dangerous. Fury of Selvaggia Lucarelli against Mario Giordano: all the fault of this photo | Look

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“From a character point of view these guys never disappoint me. We have to grow up”

6 days ago

Sheriff-Inter, CM’s report cards: Brozovic irreplaceable, what a joy this Vidal | First page

5 days ago

Horner disappointed by Wolff’s – F1 Team – Formula 1 considerations

4 days ago

Marzullo asks: what is your recurring nightmare? My answer is Napoli-Verona 1-1

13 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button