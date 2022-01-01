Sports

Maldini, dig at Donnarumma: “Some are in a hurry …”

Frecciata by Paolo Maldini in Donnarumma. The Milan manager gave a long interview to Sette, an insert in Corriere della Sera, during which he returned to talk about the controversial farewell of the goalkeeper. Maldini also spoke of his return to Milan as a manager and of his farewell to San Siro, which should take place in the coming months; her words below.

Maldini’s words on Donnarumma

Maldini’s words on Donnarumma: “Sometimes I know I seem almost fatalistic. Gianluigi Donnarumma is a beautiful person, full of emotions. I believe that in an ideal world the only real motivation for a football player should be passion. But if your goal is to get social ransom and money to give to your family, who tightened their belts for you in your childhood years, well, those are motivations too. To understand and respect. To achieve certain results and a certain stature as a player, sports motivations are fundamental. It may happen that the needs of a player do not combine with those of a club. There are those who manage to wait and those who are in a hurry. It’s not up to me to judge certain choices“.

On the withdrawal and Instagram

On the withdrawal and Instagram: “Before the games, there was a sacred silence in the locker room. Now, everywhere, there is music at a very high volume. I’m not the kind of person who says it was better in my day. It was just different. Footballers adapt, like all workers. For example, social media have meant that there is no longer a lot of conversation during retreats within groups. Instagram and anything else killed the implied beauty of the retreat: the dialogue, the friendships that were welded together. I belong to another generation

On his return to Milan

On his return to Milan: “At first, I would come home every night and tell my wife it was a mess. I kept repeating to Leonardo that he had wanted me with him, that I felt useless. I didn’t understand the administrative part of the job, I was wondering what I was doing there. I have to feel like a protagonist. What did I tell Leonardo when he told me he would return to PSG? What the f … say Leo, was my reply. With eyes out. I felt lost. But honestly, immediately afterwards I also had the feeling of being at ease for the first time. I was back in a situation where I had no one to shield me. What I’ve always been looking for. I am very grateful to Leonardo, the apprenticeship with him was fundamental. We talk often“.

On the farewell to San Siro

On the farewell to San Siro: “I believe and hope that this can be the case. Impressive, I realize. Me too. My father played it, I played it, my son plays it. It was my home. If we put it on memories, who more than me could feel hurt by such an epochal change? San Siro is a piece of history, but if we want Milan and Inter to return to the top levels of European football, writing beautiful pages like those of San Siro, we can only have a new stadium. There are no alternatives. This is not an opinion, it is a certainty. I don’t want to erase a wonderful past. I just like to look ahead. It’s kind of the idea of ​​my life“.

