Maldini, dig at Donnarumma: “Some are in a hurry …”

On his return to Milan

On his return to Milan: “At first, I would come home every night and tell my wife it was a mess. I kept repeating to Leonardo that he had wanted me with him, that I felt useless. I didn’t understand the administrative part of the job, I was wondering what I was doing there. I have to feel like a protagonist. What did I tell Leonardo when he told me he would return to PSG? What the f … say Leo, was my reply. With eyes out. I felt lost. But honestly, immediately afterwards I also had the feeling of being at ease for the first time. I was back in a situation where I had no one to shield me. What I’ve always been looking for. I am very grateful to Leonardo, the apprenticeship with him was fundamental. We talk often“.

On the farewell to San Siro

On the farewell to San Siro: “I believe and hope that this can be the case. Impressive, I realize. Me too. My father played it, I played it, my son plays it. It was my home. If we put it on memories, who more than me could feel hurt by such an epochal change? San Siro is a piece of history, but if we want Milan and Inter to return to the top levels of European football, writing beautiful pages like those of San Siro, we can only have a new stadium. There are no alternatives. This is not an opinion, it is a certainty. I don’t want to erase a wonderful past. I just like to look ahead. It’s kind of the idea of ​​my life“.