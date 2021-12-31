Maldini: ‘It is impressive to say goodbye to San Siro, but there are no alternatives. Donnarumma is a beautiful person ‘| First page

, legend on the field of thecapable of dominating in Italy and around the world and today in charge of the technical area of ​​the Rossoneri club, he gave a long interview to “Sette”, insert of The Corriere della Serie A. Several interesting passages, starting with a comment on the increasingly probable. “It was my home. If we put it on memories, who more than me could feel hurt by such an epochal change?This is not an opinion, it is a certainty. I don’t want to erase a wonderful past. I just like to look ahead. It’s a bit like the idea of ​​my life. “

His strongest memory: “Regardless of how it went, my last match, the one with Roma. A real match, which counted for a lot and which we lost. I lived it on a roller coaster of emotions, even in approaching the race. The dispute? It was a minority, which is making more and more noise than the crowd. I was not part of that world. I tried to live my profession giving my best, demanding respect, and accepting defeats, which is very difficult, because you suffer so much. I have been myself. And if we want, also thanks to those whistles, I left leaving a signal that was not exactly trivial. I felt ready for the farewell even if immediately after, while I was taking my first vacation in August of the last thirty years, I heard on the radio the news that Milan were starting their retirement and I had a feeling of estrangement. If they are there, how is it that I am standing here by the sea? That year I returned to the stadium for the derby and for the last time in my life I experienced the feeling that defined my life as a footballer. A mixture of excitement, fear and euphoria, which always took you to the stomach, before taking the field. A kind of natural drug. Perhaps, the thing that I missed the most “.

On his return to Milan as a manager: “At first, I would come home every night and tell my wife it was a mess. I kept repeating to Leonardo that he had wanted me with him, that I felt useless. I didn’t understand the administrative part of the job, I was wondering what I was doing there. I must

feel like a protagonist. What did I say to Leonardo communicated his desire to return to PSG? What and … you say Leo, was my answer. With eyes out. I felt lost. But honestly, right after that I also had the feeling of being at ease for the first time. I was back in a situation where I had no one to shield me. What I’ve always been looking for. I am very grateful to Leonardo, the apprenticeship with him was fundamental. We talk often “.

On Donnarumma: “Gigio is a beautiful person, full of emotions. I believe that in an ideal world the only real motivation for a football player should be passion. But if your goal is to get social ransom and money to give to your family, who tightened their belts for you in your childhood years, well, those are motivations too. To understand and respect. To achieve certain results and a certain stature as a player, sports motivations are fundamental. It may happen that the needs of a player do not combine with those of a club. There are those who manage to wait, and those who are in a hurry. It’s not up to me to judge certain choices. “

On his future: “As for this job, either I do it with Milan or I don’t. Maybe abroad, but honestly I should think about it. I’m happy to have had this opportunity. Because I know that if I didn’t, I would have I have always had the regret of not having tried. Also for this reason, the future does not scare me “.