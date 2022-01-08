Maldini takes stock of the renewals of three players: words

Paolo Maldini, guest at the 2021 AIMC (Italian Association of Milan Clubs) online meeting, spoke about the market and the renewal situation.

Below, the statements gathered from a video posted on the YouTube channel “Milan Club Val Vibrata”.

On the renewals of Bennacer, Theo Hernandez and Leao:

“These three players have a contract expiring in 2024. So, of course, as in the previous cases (Donnarumma, Kessie, Calhanoglu), we started in due time, but it is not always easy to find an agreement in a negotiation”.

Photo: Getty Theo Hernandez Milan

“Theo’s is very well underway, like Ismael’s and we’re talking to Rafael Leao. Our intention is to renew shortly with all three ”.

On the market:

“We will do everything possible: it will not be a bombastic market, but if we need something we will intervene”.