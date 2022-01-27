Maldini’s coup is official

Milan moves on the incoming market. The Rossoneri coup that the fans were waiting for has just been made official.

After some secondary market operations, the Milan joins the club of teams that have completed inbound moves in this January repair market. The Rossoneri have just made official their long-awaited purchase.

As it appears on the official website of the Lega Serie A, the Milan has just filed all the documents relating to the purchase of Marko Lazetic from the Red Star. The transfer of the very young Serbian striker born in 2004 is a definitive title.

Pending the official AC Milan press release and the publication of the figures of his purchase, the fans of the Milan they can certainly smile for a shot in perspective that rejuvenates an attack a little too much over the years.

All the news on SERIE A and more: CLICK HERE!

Milan, here is the Marko Lazetic shot

Despite the very young age Marko Lazetic can already boast two European appearances with the shirt of Red Star, in addition to several appearances with the Serbian Under 16 national team first and then Under 19.

READ ALSO >>>

This year Lazetic in the league at the youth level he kept the average of one goal per game, earning the insertion in a stable plant with the ‘grown-ups’. Here, in addition to collecting the aforementioned two European appearances, one at the preliminaries of Champions and one in Europa League, she dressed there starting shirt 14 times in the league, scoring on one occasion.