Male and Mare runners throw fire at 27

One of the most exciting events in the history of the Gala Hipica de Caracas is, without a doubt, Los Sprinters in male and female versions over a 1,200 meter route by car.

The progenitor of this form was the lawyer and proprietress Hugo Albarn Acosta, now dead, who introduced the idea of ​​an equestrian fiesta on the stage of La Rinconada, and which began with the propietarios program, when the esoporine symbol was present.

Classic events are scheduled for Sunday, August 27 in Caracas.

A large number of horses are willing to participate in the cut-length trials of the Caracas Equestrian Gala, as they have the ability to perform effectively over shorter routes, such as the 1,200 m set, for both sprinters (all for exemplary) and Sprinters de las Yaguas.

grade 1

One of the highest ranking selections will be international sprinters in the 1,200m shot and open to horses aged 3 years and older in their main call.

Pisteros has emerged as The Judge, a three-year-old who is 5-3 from German Rojas’ group and will be a strong opponent after winning My Own Business.

three-year-old Bombazzo at 7-3 and in the stables of Ricky D’Angelo; my everlasting Titico mate who was the king of speed years ago; The future of the current Speed ​​King of the Caribbean; Vida Gray who is very fast and consistent; This competition can be scored fast tormented; the Bravucon auctioneer who is looking good for his run over; Suanfonson who usually drives these sections, and Kingston who has been completing these lots in short shots.

Another insurance is Alexander who has shown composure, like Groening Nael who has a lot of class. The second influencers could be Pluvius and Bacquiano.

grade 2

The International Sprinters Mars Cup is contested over a distance of 1,200 meters for women aged 3 years and over, over a series of tracks.

The Fast Sensations mare has easily won the Simon Rodriguez event and leads 6-5 for Ramon Garcia Mosquera.

Opponent Benedetta who is 5-2 and Fernando Parilli defends Tota’s block.

Contestants Melosa, La Nena and Zendaya can round out the list for this unique event; As well as Flor del Tide, Avaslante, Brave Yolk, Mi Chiquitina, La de Omar, Undefeated Luna Llena and Strength Carius.

Everything suggests that next Sunday 27 August at the Equestrian Festival we will have the best trackers in short, intermediate and long range shots.