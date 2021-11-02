Male cancers: November is the month of prevention

No.ovembre is the month dedicated to men’s health and to the prevention of male cancers, such as that of prostate, one of the most common in the male population, that it can be cured if diagnosed early. Still, men are usually less accustomed to having regular check-ups and examinations, and often it is their female partners who make their doctor’s appointment for them.

Male cancer prevention: what is Follow the Blue

From these assumptions it was born Follow the BluAnd, an initiative of the IEO-MONZINO Foundation designed to raise awareness on the importance of prevention, to bring attention to those important and necessary controls against typically male diseases and to support the IEO-European Institute of Oncology Research on human cancers.

In addition to informing and drawing attention to the usual checks, Follow the BluAnd supports an important research project, a prophylaxis program for prostate cancer in patients at risk of germline mutations. The risk factors that contribute to the onset of prostate cancer are both environmental and genetic. Among these, age, family history and genetic alterations are well defined. In fact, it is estimated that about 10% of all prostate cancers are hereditary and patients are carriers of germline mutations, of some genes, such as BRCA 1/2, involved in DNA repair, which are associated with a increased risk of developing cancer at a young age.

The goal of the IEO doctors and researchers is to study a “genetic screening” program extended over time to identify the carriers of the genetic mutation among familiar healthy subjects, and offer them personalized prevention paths.



Prostate cancer affects 36,000 Italian males every year

Prevention is once again the only way to save one’s life. The numbers speak for themselves, which is good to know. Prostate cancer is the first most common in men over 50: in Italy as a whole 471,000 men are living with a diagnosis of prostate cancer, I’m 36,000 Italian males are affected every year, are calculated over 6,800 deaths per year for prostate cancer and the probability of survival 5 years from diagnosis is 92%. International data confirm that men die prematurely, on average 5 years earlier than women, and live the deepest problems in solitude, such as a cancer disease: 70% say that friends can count on him, but only 48% rely on a friend. (Sources: AIRTUM-AIOM 2020 for Italian data, World Cancer Center Research Fund for international data).

What is the IEO-MONZINO Foundation

There IEO-MONZINO Foundation, a non-profit entity, is the only one that it exclusively and directly finances the clinical and experimental research of the European Institute of Oncology and the Monzino Cardiology Center. For over 25 years, his goal has been to find the best treatments e support innovative projects through a virtuous circle that allows, in total transparency and without waste, to make available to patients what researchers discover in the laboratory.

The priority commitment of the IEO-MONZINO Foundation is therefore further strengthen fundraising so as to make available valuable resources to support the research of excellence carried out by IEO and Monzino and to allow their work continuously and in the medium / long term.

Male cancer prevention: events and free visits with Monopoly

The implementation of the Follow the Blue campaign for the prevention of male cancers of the IEO-MONZINOrazie Foundation was made possible thanks to the efforts of MONOPOLY (Hasbro Gaming) and BARBERINO’S, which launched a significant fundraising and information campaign.

Monopoly, the boxed games brand since 1935, donates part of the revenues obtained in November from the sale of Monopoly products to the IEO-MONZINO Foundation. In addition, it promotes the “Information and prevention days”. THE Wednesday 10, 17 and 24 November the IEO will open its doors for a series of screenings and free visits dedicated to the male population, to which it will be possible book easily with a few clicks from the IEO website dedicated http://bitly.ws/hv4q . During these days you will be able to receive useful information and speak to a urologist specialist available to patients, and it can also be done visit for free.

TvBoy and the work on the Navigli

To turn the spotlight on the issue to bring it to the streets of the cities there is also an activist who has always been at the forefront when there is an important social message to be transmitted: TvBoy, pseudonym of Salvatore Benintende, an Italian NeoPop artist who for the occasion created aoperates along the Naviglio Grande of Milan which symbolizes the relationship between two generations and underlines the importance of prevention. The protagonists of the work are the iconic Leonardo Da Vinci, a point of reference for past generations, and a child with a still uncertain future who, with a symbolic gesture, colors his mustache with blue. An art tribute that is a candidate to become a symbol of the Follow the Blue campaign and the path that the IEO-MONZINO Foundation and Monopoly have undertaken for the first time together.

Supportive shaving at Barberino’s

Barberino’s, a well-known chain of barbershops rooted throughout Italy, participates in Follow the Blue by destinando 10 euros for each sale of perfect shaving and beard care sets and for each Barberino’s shaving customer experience and Barberino’s regulation which will be carried out in all BARBERINO’S barber shops on the national territory.

Wannabearockstar2021

Join Follow the Blue too Wannabearockstar2021, the super pop initiative that transforms those who want it into a rock star, leaving those who want to participate in total carte blanche, unleashing their imagination. The first thing to do is to identify the rock star you want to interpret, rely on the skilled make-up and wig curated by the Franco Curletto salon to then be photographed by Daniele Ratti on a special set, Orangorilla, the most irreverent concept store in Milan. The the result will be a vinyl made by Elettroformati, where who will become the protagonist of the cover of “his” disc will also choose their stage name, the title of the album and the related songs. Part of the revenues obtained by Wannabearockstar2021 will be donated to the IEO-MONZINO Foundation in support of the Follow the Blue campaign.

