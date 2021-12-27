MALEFICENT 3 ADVANCES, CAST AND RELEASE DATE / Click the online petition!

Maleficent 3 cast and plot: on change.org the online petition



Maleficent 3 it could soon be made official. After having admired the first run on Rai 1 “Maleficent Lady of Evil” the fans of the saga are wondering if there will also be a third chapter. To date, still nothing official, but rumors are not lacking. In fact, it is from the immediate release of the second act that Disney is pressing for the production of Maleficent 3. Last November the fans even launched an online petition, frightened by the silence of the production company on the matter. On the change.org website it is possible to sign the application entitled “We Want Maleficent 3”. Even on social networks, fans have been working for months to ask for the officialization of a highly anticipated new chapter of the saga, complete with the hashtag # WeWantMaleficent3, starring Angelina Jolie as the protagonist. The American star has hinted that the possibility exists: no reasons can be found why there cannot be a third act in the saga. We just have to wait (adj. By FD Zaza).

Maleficent 3 cast and plot: the numbers of the saga

One of the next Disney movies could be Maleficent 3, the continuation of the film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, second chapter of the saga, released in cinemas in 2019. The production of Maleficent 3 has not yet been made official, but given the worldwide success received by the film, 492 million against a budget of 185 million used for the realization, it is very likely the realization of a third installment of the saga.

Although there is still nothing official, each chapter of the saga of Maleficent was broadcast in theaters five years later, so it is possible to speculate that Maleficent 3 is not broadcast in cinemas before 2024 also due to the need for many digital effects that lengthen production times.

Maleficent 3 cast and plot: what role for Elle Fanning and Harris Dickinson?

As in the first two chapters, also in Maleficent 3 it will be possible to hope for the presence of Angelina Jolie in the role of Maleficent. They could also be present in pairs Elle Fanning and Harris Dickinson respectively in the shoes of Aurora and Prince Phillip that during the second chapter of the saga they became a couple; on the contrary, a presence of Michelle Pfeiffer as the antagonist.

Although there has been no official announcement from Disney about the production of Maleficent 3, fans of the saga have preferred not to remain idle and have published online a hypothetical trailer of the film in which they stage what they would like to see within the new episode.

