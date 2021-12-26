Maleficent 3 cast previews and release date / Will Angelina Jolie be back?

One of the next Disney movies could be Maleficent 3, the continuation of the film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, second chapter of the saga, released in cinemas in 2019. The production of Maleficent 3 has not yet been made official, but given the worldwide success received by the film, 492 million against a budget of 185 million used for the realization, it is very likely the realization of a third installment of the saga.

Although there is still nothing official, each chapter of the saga of Maleficent was broadcast in theaters five years later, so it is possible to speculate that Maleficent 3 is not broadcast in cinemas before 2024 also due to the need for many digital effects that lengthen production times.

Maleficent 3 cast and plot: what role for Elle Fanning and Harris Dickinson?

As in the first two chapters, also in Maleficent 3 it will be possible to hope for the presence of Angelina Jolie in the role of Maleficent. They could also be present in pairs Elle Fanning and Harris Dickinson respectively in the shoes …