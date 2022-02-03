Maleficent 3, release date, plot, streaming, cast and everything you need to know

Maleficent – Mistress of Evil arrived in theaters after a five-year wait ever since the first movie broke the rules of Sleeping Beauty.

Maleficent was no longer the villain, but the hero who broke Aurora’s sleeping curse (even though she was the one who cast the curse). And the sequel picks up five years later, when Maleficent and Aurora face a new threat to the Moors.

Despite some mixed reviews, there are several possibilities that Maleficent – Mistress of evil may turn out to be as successful as the first film, and if this is the case, the discussion will inevitably turn to a third film.

But could Maleficent 3 really arrive? Let’s take a look at everything we know so far.

Maleficent 2 ending explained: How to prepare for a third movie

It’s time for spoilers, so look elsewhere if you haven’t seen Maleficent – Mistress of Evil.

To no one’s surprise, Queen Ingrith is actually a downright villain. She places a sleeping curse on her husband, King John, to set Aurora against Maleficent.

Meanwhile, Queen Ingrith is plotting with Gerda to create poison from tomb flowers (flowers that grow on fairy tombs in the region). which will erase all magical creatures in the area.

She uses Aurora’s marriage to her son, Prince Philip, to take all of her creatures to a church, where she locks them up and Gerda releases the poison. He does not know, however, that the dark fae Borra he is leading an assault on the kingdom of Ulstead, and the battle begins.

Maleficent arrives and sacrifices himself to save Aurora from an arrow, but resurrects as a phoenix and saves her again after Queen Ingrith throws her from the tower.

The queen is captured by Borra and turned into a goat by Maleficent (of course), before Aurora and Phillip get married, uniting the kingdom of Ulstead and the Moors. And everyone lived happily ever after.

Well, unless there’s a third movie that should generate some tension somewhere. There are really no threads in the persistent weave that the potential trequel can draw from, but they weren’t in the first movie either.

Director Joachim Rønning is not against a third film, and might consider how the world can continue, but he said, “We’ll see… Let’s see how it goes and let’s start from there”.

Could we find ourselves in the cast of Maleficent 3?

Well, definitely Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning as Maleficent and Aurora respectively, because it wouldn’t be the same without them. And if Maleficent is back, so does her faithful servant Diaval, portrayed by Sam Riley.

Harris Dickinson took over from Brenton Thwaites in the role of Prince Philip due to scheduling conflicts, so let’s assume Aurora and Philip are now married, Dickinson will be back and they will never trade again.

Technically, Michelle Pfeiffer may return as Regina Ingrith, it would just have to be transformed back from a goat to a person by Maleficent or another magical being. No such problems for Robert Lindsay, though, as King John was awakened from the curse when the spinning wheel was destroyed.

The fate of the Queen’s devious assistant, Gerda (Jenn Murray), hangs in the balance, as we saw her fall in the sequel, but didn’t see her die.

A person who has died, unfortunately, is the elf Flittle (Lesley Manville) who sacrificed himself to save his comrades.

The same goes for Chiwetel Ejiofor as the dark fae Conall who was apparently mortally wounded to protect Maleficent – but this is a fantasy world so who knows if he will be resurrected?

Ed Skrein’s Wad survived the big battle at the end of the sequel, and seems eager to get back to character.

“I’d like to go back to playing Borra. I’ve hardly ever found a character I wanted to be in before, ”the actor said.

Maleficent release date 3

As for the possible release date of Maleficent 3, it is good to keep in mind that Maleficent films are rich in special effects and as such, their production is more than likely to be a long and arduous process.

Even without the complications that the whole pandemic situation could still bring, as the original Maleficent came out in May 2014 and the sequel in October 2019, it would probably be wise not to expect to see Maleficent 3 before 2024 if all goes well. mostly because it hasn’t been officially announced yet.

Where can we see it in streaming?

Considering that the first two chapters of the story both came out on Disney + it is more than likely that after the 90 days of compulsory cinema, the film could make it to the streaming service, unless they decide to make different arrangements and have it released first in the streaming service. VIP section.

Do we have a trailer for Maleficent 3?

As always, it is necessary to wait for the third film to be confirmed in order to have some clearer idea on the timing to be able to have a first look at the film and then to be able to calculate a probable release of a trailer.

The first trailer for the sequel was released in May 2019, five months before the film hit theaters, so that’s the kind of timeline we expect to have if and when the trequel is confirmed.

If so, when the trailer comes out, you’ll find it here.