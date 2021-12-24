Maleficent – Lady of Evil: Angelina Jolie’s make-up

The second chapter of Maleficent (Mistress of evil), comes up RaiUno to accompany us during parties. The film remake de The Sleeping Beauty, which tells of the vicissitudes – magical and familiar of Aurora and his stepmother Maleficent – airs Sunday 26 December at 9.25pm ​​on RaiUno. In the shoes of the two protagonists Dakota Fanning And Angelina Jolie, which is also co-producer of the film.

To charm the fans, in addition to the wonderful film script and to plot compelling, it is undoubtedly the character of Maleficent, unique not only for its many facets. To conquer, in fact, it is his beauty look queen, characterized by that touch of darkness which certainly does not hurt. So let’s see how to reproduce yours make-up and what are the nuance to be inspired by.

The most important part of the beauty look is undoubtedly thepeach-pink complexion which is rendered ‘dark‘by plays of shadows and lights obtained thanks to the use of the illuminant. The eyes they are highlighted with eyeshadows in nude tones and light touches of yellow. In some parts, to accentuate thedarkness of the character, you play a lot with him smokey eyes, which creates a contrast amazing with the green of the eyes. Nails And lip they are strictly red.

After all, the distinctive feature of this make up and the Red lipstick on the lips, which stand out incredibly given the very clear complexion. One of the secrets of Maleficent, then, it concerns the contouring, used with skill to sculpt the face and make it a lot edgy. Hard and intense gaze is also achieved not only by eyeshadows, as we have already seen, but come on eyebrows well defined with the pencil.

If you want to make a similar make-up, choose a foundation light and bright, realizing a contouring that put in evidence the cheekbones. Bet everything on eyes if you want to borrow the air from ‘Maleficent’ – or on pink if you want a more beauty look simple – and don’t forget the lipstick: strictly red and defined.