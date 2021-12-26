Maleficent on Italia 1 with Angelina Jolie

Cast and characters

Angelina Jolie: Maleficent

Elle Fanning: Aurora

Sharlto Copley: Stefano

Lesley Manville: Fiorina

Imelda Staunton: Jujube

Juno Temple: Verdelia

Sam Riley: Dim

Brenton Thwaites: Prince Philip

Kenneth Cranham: King Henry

Hannah New: Princess Leia

Isobelle Molloy: Maleficent young

Michael Higgins: Stefano young

Ella Purnell: Teenage maleficent

Jackson Bews: Teenager Stephen

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt: Aurora (age 5)

Italian voice actors

Claudia Catani: Maleficent

Margherita De Risi: Aurora

Loris Loddi: Stefano

Roberta Gasparetti: Fiorina

Lorenza Biella: Giuggiola

Micaela Incitti: Verdelia

Simone Crisari: Fosco

Mirko Cannella: Prince Philip

Homer Antonutti: King Henry

Luna Iansante: Maleficent young

Riccardo Suarez: Stefano as a young man

Charlotte Infussi D’Amico: Aurora (5 years old)

Roberta Greganti: Narrator, adult Aurora

Plot and review

Maleficent: Preview Review

Maleficent is the unedited story of the legendary witch from the Disney classic The Sleeping Beauty played by Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie. The one who cast a spell against the young Aurora in the first film rendition of 1959, also distributed by Disney. Since its creation Maleficent has been by far the most famous among the villains of the Disney universe and now she returns in this live action version of the story, thanks to which we will discover that there are many things about her that we never knew.

“Maleficent” explores the reasons that hardened the witch’s heart. Thirsty for revenge and desperate to protect the lands she dominates, Maleficent casts a cruel and irrevocable curse on Aurora, the king’s newborn daughter who grows aware of the conflict between the beloved kingdom of the woods and the human kingdom of which she is the legitimate heir. . Aware of the possibility that the girl can bring peace to the territory, Maleficent is forced to commit radical actions that will forever change the face of both these worlds.

Curiosity

The film is the live-action remake / retelling / spin-off of the Disney classic The Sleeping Beauty of 1959.

Angelina Jolie worked closely with costume and makeup artists to develop Maleficent’s menacing gaze. Although Disney executives objected, hoping to take advantage of Jolie’s beauty in commercializing the film, the actress insisted that the character retain the scariest aspect of the animated incarnation from. The Sleeping Beauty (1959).

Angelina Jolie created dialogue and lines of her character as a tribute to Eleanor Audley, voice actress of the original Maleficent of the classic The Sleeping Beauty (1959). The actress tried her laugh in the film in front of her children, letting them choose the best version.

Angelina Jolie did her own stunts with cables for the flight and battle scenes.

Maleficent’s magic changes color. When she is good her magic is gold and when she is evil her magic is green.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, who plays Princess Aurora as a child, is the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. The little girl was chosen because the director knew that in the scenes with her mother dressed as Maleficent, the little girl would not be frightened.

The cuyi board game with the three fairies is a royal game called “Morris of the Nine Men”, which dates back to ancient times and was very popular in medieval England.

Angelina Jolie admitted that she still has a pair of Maleficent costume horns stored at home.

All actors and actresses in Maleficent they were partly chosen on the basis of their resemblance to their respective counterparts in the Disney classic Sleeping Beauty (1959).

The film was released in the States on May 30, 2014, the day of the 55th anniversary of the Disney classic Sleeping Beauty (1959).

In order to give the fairies a real feeling of lightness and agility, the three actresses who play the fairies, Lesley Manville, Imelda Staunton and Juno Temple, spent three weeks of motion-capture shooting led by artists from the Cirque du Soleil. Lesley Manville called this experience “simply fantastic”.

For Maleficent’s horns, Angelina Jolie wore different versions. The main headdress was so heavy that after a while it gave Jolie severe neck pain and therefore was not appropriate for some of her scenes, such as her flight scene, battle scene and horse scene.

Although Maleficent is a fairy, she resembles more than a Harpy, the winged creature of Greco-Roman mythology, a hybrid with parts of a woman and a bird.

Peter Capaldi was announced as Maleficent’s uncle, but his role was cut from the final version.

Emma Thompson and Judi Dench were considered for the roles of fairies.

Maleficent’s prosthetics and makeup are inspired by singer Lady Gaga, particularly her portrait on the cover of the album “Born This Way”.

Before Sharlto Copley was cast, Jude Law was nominated for the role of King Stefan.

This film marks the directorial debut of Robert Stromberg, the visual effects supervisor on numerous films, including Master & Commander – Challenge At the edge of the sea (2003) and set designer for Avatar (2009), Alice in Wonderland (2010), and The Great and Powerful Oz (2013). Stromberg has won two Academy Awards for production design for Avatar and Alice in Wonderland.

Writer and cartoonist Paul Dini was recruited for a new draft of the script along with Linda Woolverton. Dini is one of the most influential and highly regarded figures in animation thanks to his acclaimed work on Batman (1992), The Adventures of Superman (1996), Animaniacs (1993), Batman – The Mask of the ghost (1993), Tiny Toon Adventures (1990), Batman of the Future (1999), and Justice League (2001). Dini’s contribution to the film was not credited.

On May 12, 2009, it was announced that Brad Bird was developing a live-action film based on the Disney classic Sleeping Beauty (1959), told from the point of view of Maleficent with Angelina Jolie as Maleficent. In January 2010 it was rumored that Tim Burton would be directing the film. An update surfaced online in May 2011 stated that Burton had left the project to focus on other projects; Disney began looking for a new director with David Yates cited as a potential candidate for his experience with the fantasy genre after directing the final four Harry Potter films. On January 6, 2012, Disney announced Robert Stromberg as the director of the film.

Miranda Richardson had been announced in the role of Queen Ulla, but her role ended up being cut.

This film marks the latest work by the great special effects artist and make-up artist Rick Baker, who retired from the industry in 2015 due to an increasingly invasive use of CG to replace practical effects and special make-up.

Logan Marshall-Green, George Blagden, Gael García Bernal, and Jim Sturgess were considered for the role of Fosco, which ultimately went to Sam Riley.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Guillermo del Toro was among the nominees for director.

Kristen Stewart was considered for the role of Aurora.

Anya Taylor-Joy auditioned for the role of Aurora.

Pax Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, the children of Angelina Jolie. they briefly appear in the film huddled and afraid of Maleficent during the baptism scene.

The film, which cost $ 180 million, grossed about $ 758 million worldwide.

The soundtrack

The original music of the film is by the veteran James Newton Howard which returns to a fantasy score with a “dark” imprint already experienced in the film Snow White and the Hunter, another dark and grown-up reinterpretation of a famous fairy tale that in its time became another beloved Disney classic.

which returns to a fantasy score with a “dark” imprint already experienced in the film Snow White and the Hunter, another dark and grown-up reinterpretation of a famous fairy tale that in its time became another beloved Disney classic. The soundtrack also includes the song “Once Upon a Dream”, a cover based on an original piece of the soundtrack of the Disney animated classic of 1959, in turn based on the ballet “Sleeping Beauty” by Tchaikovsky; the new version is played by the American singer-songwriter and model Lana Del Rey .

. It was Angelina Jolie who chose Lana Del Rey to interpret the credits song “Once Upon a Dream”.

TRACK LISTINGS:

1. Maleficent Suite

2. Welcome to the Moors

3. Maleficent Flies

4. Battle of the Moors

5. Three Peasant Women

6. Go Away

7. Aurora and the Fawn

8. The Christening

9. Prince Phillip

10. The Spindle’s Power

11. You Could Live Here Now

12. Path of Destruction

13. Aurora in Faerieland

14. The Wall Defends Itself

15. The Curse Won’t Reverse

16. Are You Maleficent?

17. The Army Dances

18. Phillip’s Kiss

19. The Iron Gauntlet

20. True Love’s Kiss

21. Maleficent Is Captured

22. The Queen of Faerieland

23. Lana Del Rey – Once Upon a Dream