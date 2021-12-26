Maleficent, so politically correct ruins iconic roles

Maleficent – which will be broadcast tonight on Rai 1 at 21.25 – is the film starring Angelina Jolie in the role of the iconic villain de The Sleeping Beauty. The Disney film aims to tell the character’s past and explain to the public – big and small – how Maleficent became the character that everyone has known thanks to the Walt Disney animated classic.

Maleficent, the plot

Released in theaters in 2014, Maleficent begins around the fourteenth century, when Maleficent is still a good fairy with vast and powerful wings, who lives in perfect harmony with the nature that surrounds her. However, the moor where he lives is threatened by King Henry, the neighboring ruler who wants to kill all creatures considered different. One day Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) meets the young Stefano (Sharlto Copley), with whom he falls in love to the point of giving him the kiss of true love. Her feelings, however, are destined for a less than happy ending when Stephen, ambitious and eager to become king, tears her wings to give them to King Henry, swear allegiance to him and marry Princess Leia. Maleficent, heart hardened by disappointment, grows a forest of brambles that separates the kingdom from the moor. Years later, when Stefano – by now become king – announces the birth of his first daughter Autora (Elle Fanning), Maleficent shows up at the castle and throws a curse on the girl: at the age of sixteen the princess will prick her finger with the spindle of a spinning wheel and she will die. Aurora is taken away from the castle and hidden by three good fairies: but Maleficent manages to find her and watches her grow, until even in her heart of stone a crack of affection for the young girl opens. But Stephen’s fear and Maleficent’s lies will end up putting the young Aurora in danger again.

The good feelings that ruin the villains of the cinema

Maleficent is a film that manages to seduce the viewer thanks to the visual rendering of the special effects and, above all, to the skills of a leading actress like Angelina Jolie who manages to be seductive and scary under the makeup of Maleficent. If you looked at the film only through the eyes, in the superficiality of the visual experience, there would be very few flaws in this live action of Disney aimed at seeking the roots of one of the most iconic characters of his entire “factory”. But, fortunately, cinema is an experience that does not live only on what you see, but also (and above all) on the way in which stories are told. Maleficent, the villain de The Sleeping Beauty, is one of the most recognizable and paradoxically loved characters of Disney animated feature films. With her black robe, the unique headdress that frames her angular face and the black crow often resting on her staff, Maleficent over the years has represented not only evil, but also the charm that can lurk in that evil. Maleficent is never good, she never opens up to even remotely kind feelings. It is simply bad: bad for the sake of it, bad because evil sometimes needs no explanation, it just needs to exist.

In old-school Disney, the heroes needed their dark counterparts to learn how to choose the good and take the right path. There was conflict in the old films, the conflict that seems to be missing more and more in the films of the new Disney era today. As also happens with the Cruella played by Emma Stone, Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent is also stripped of her role as “bad wolf”, as an antagonist to be defeated in order to make good win. Maleficent, in this film, is yet another victim of a politically correct at any cost, in which the “witch” becomes a “fairy” and her antagonistic relationship with Aurora takes on the appearance of a mother-daughter relationship full of sugar and various silly things. A transformation that makes even the name of the protagonist almost funny: how can a creature be called Maleficent who, in the end, is never really bad? What’s evil about a woman who feels betrayed by a man, but nevertheless ends up being a loving mother who even manages to save the kingdom she wanted to destroy? Maleficent it is therefore proof of how a doing good forced and senseless can truly represent the tomb of art.