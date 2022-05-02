Maleja Restrepo says that her face was twisted due to stress – People – Culture

“There are many very difficult events, but in the end I believe that each and every one of us has our own cross of thorns“, were the words of the actress and ‘influencer’ Maleja Restrepo, who in her adolescence had to face her sister’s illness and her parents’ divorce.

For her, those situations helped to forge her character.

The presenter of ‘Guerreros’, a program on ‘Channel 1’, spoke about aspects of her family and work life in ‘La sala de Laura Acuña’, to whom she told that one of the most difficult times in her life was her transition from girl to woman

(You can read: After separating, Carolina Cruz speaks exclusively with Aló for the first time).

The ‘cross of thorns’ of Maleja Restrepo

His sister has suffered from diabetes since she was two years old, but the peak of her illness began one day when she woke up unable to see. Maleja was 15 years old and her relative was 24.

My face twists from stress, from anguish

“It was very hard for the family and for her (…) After having many operations on his eyes, he was able to regain some vision in one eye. On the other hand, she didn’t see anything at all.“he counted.

He also highlighted his parents’ divorce, which was not in good terms: “My mom had to put her face everywhere to be able to get us ahead financially (…) My dad was the one who financially was the supplier“.

(You may be interested in: Vanessa de la Torre: stranger ran over and killed her pet).

How much I would have liked that at that moment they told me: ‘Let’s go to a psychologist’

These situations together made his fifteen years, during which he was already working, moments of stress, causing certain consequences on his health. One of her: her face twisted.

(We recommend you read: Chyno’s manager denied the press and spoke about the artist’s health).

The actress stressed that she is who she is as a result of everything that happened at that stage of her life, but made it clear that she wished she had had psychological support.

“One at 15 what tools does he have; any kind and you don’t know how to deal with all that. One is not taught the importance of going to a psychologist, for example”, were his words.

Trends WEATHER