Mali: West condemns the deployment of Russian mercenaries – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, DECEMBER 24 – The condemnation of the deployment of Russian mercenaries in Mali came in a joint statement from Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal , Romania, Sweden and Great Britain, as the BBC reports. The countries said such deployment could “further deteriorate the security situation in West Africa”, grappling with jihadist groups, and “threaten the peace and reconciliation agreement” in Mali.



European nations and Canada have accused Russia of providing material support to Wagner mercenaries, but the Kremlin denies any ties to the private paramilitary company. The EU recently imposed sanctions against the Wagner group, accusing them of involvement in serious human rights violations.



Countries also said they “deeply deplore” the Malian authorities’ choice to use “already scarce public funds” to pay foreign mercenaries instead of supporting the national army. France – of which Mali is a former colony – recently withdrew from its last base in the north of the country in a broader operation to reduce its contingent of soldiers against Islamists in the Sahel region. (HANDLE).

