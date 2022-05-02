Malicious rumours? They say that Jennifer Garner rejects the wedding plans of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

According to Life & Style , Jennifer Garner She is not supporting, much less celebrating the commitment of her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, with the singer and actress Jennifer Lopez.

A source cited by the publication says that Garner “She’s not J.Lo’s biggest fan… the news of the proposal took her by surprise”.

Garner apparently doesn’t think Lopez is good for Affleck because he will spend all his money. “He even asked him to get a prenuptial agreement to protect his assets in case things don’t work out so J.Lo can’t at least bleed him dry then. It is for the good of his children”reveals a source.

And it seems that López wants a very expensive wedding.

Another source says that the singer “she wants a huge, extravagant wedding, complete with gold-plated invitations, fireworks, a Michelin-starred chef and more”.

She also wants her children at the wedding, but Garner will not allow it, indicates the gossip magazine.

“She’s also not taking advantage of the opportunity to attend herself. Jen wouldn’t even feel comfortable being in the same room as J.Lo.”the source concludes, noting that the date is tentatively set for the summer.

What’s going on with Ben Affleck’s wedding?

Jennifer Lopez has had a few weddings before and she didn’t do this pompous thing about going through life. This tabloid paints Lopez as a frivolous person who spends money on Affleck’s life, which is really strange.

In fact, JLO is a millionairess with a net worth that reportedly dwarfs Affleck’s.

Jennifer Garner is also a millionaire in her own right, so she really doesn’t need to worry about her son’s financial future from her ex-husband’s divorce.

In fact MEa much more reputable outlet than the tabloid in question, spoke to a source close to Garner about her feelings regarding the engagement. “Ben told Jen and the kids, so they would know… Jen is happy for Ben… and knows that J. Lo has been a positive influence in some ways”.

The blended family also went trick-or-treating last year, so there’s no sign that Lopez and Garner are having an issue at all.

Every detail of the wedding in this story is made of garbage. Lopez Y Affleck they are determined to keep the details private to avoid this exact type of press coverage. After what happened in 2003, who could blame them?

Other rumors that turned out to be false

A few weeks ago, this same tabloid announced that Garner was arguing with Affleck about buying a house.

Supposedly she was also upset with Affleck in January for some strange comments he made to Howard Stern. Affleck publicly apologized for the misunderstanding and the world moved on.

Let’s not forget that Life & Style once claimed that Affleck he was dying of love for Anne of Arms. He didn’t do that, it was just a rumor thrown to the wind.

Just like now that everything indicates that Jennifer Garner is fine with López, so this story is false.