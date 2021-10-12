News

Malignant arrives in Italy today on all major platforms

In the film, Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of horrific murders and her torment worsens when she discovers these daydreams are terrifying realities.

Malignant stars Annabelle Wallis (“Annabelle”, “The Mummy”), Maddie Hasson (YouTube Originals “Impulse”, “Mr. Mercedes” for TV), George Young (“Containment” for TV), Michole Briana White (“Black Mafia Family”, “Friends for Death”), Jacqueline McKenzie (“Palm Beach”, “Reckoning” for TV), Jake Abel (“Supernatural” for TV, “Percy Jackson” movies), and Ingrid Bisu (“The Conjuring: By Order of the Devil”, “The Nun: The Vocation of Evil”).

Wan (“Aquaman”, “Fast & Furious 7”) directed the film from a screenplay by Akela Cooper (“M3GAN”, the next “The Nun 2”), based on a story by James Wan & Ingrid Bisu and Cooper. The film is produced by Wan and Michael Clear, with Eric McLeod, Judson Scott, Bisu, Peter Luo, Cheng Yang, Mandy Yu and Lei Han serving as executive producers.

For the behind-the-scenes team, Wan enlisted his regular collaborators, director of photography Don Burgess and editor Kirk Morri (“Aquaman”, “The Conjuring 2 The Enfield Case”), production designer Desma Murphy (art director of “Aquaman”, “Fast & Furious 7”), and costume designer Lisa Norcia (“Insidious: The Last Key”). The music is by Joseph Bishara who composed, among others, the soundtrack for all seven films in the Universe The Conjuring.

New Line Cinema presents, in association with Starlight Media Inc. and My Entertainment Inc., An Atomic Monster Production, a film by James Wan, Malignant, starting today in digital home premiere for Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

The film is already available for purchase and rental on Apple Tv app, Amazon Prime Video, Youtube, Google Play, TIMVISION, Chili, Rakuten TV, Microsoft Film & TV and for rent on Sky Primafila and Mediaset Infinity.

