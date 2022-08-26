Malika Haqq provides update on Khloe Kardashian amid Tristan drama

Support her in difficult times. Malika Haqq praised best friend Khloe Kardashianthe strength of her as she navigates life as a mother of two after Tristan Thompsonpaternity scandal.

“I think she’s doing about as well as you would expect for someone in her situation,” said the Hollywood divas alum, 39, revealed during an appearance on the Wednesday, Aug. 24, episode of Stitcher’s “Reality With the King” podcast, before hinting that the drama took its toll on the wife’s first few weeks. 38 years old with her little boy. “She’s not the first woman to endure adversity in a relationship…but there are moments of glory that are meant to be just moments of glory that have been stripped from her and that’s really sad.”

We Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Kardashian and Thompson, 31, welcomed their second child via surrogate. The couple – who are also parents to True, 4 – made the decision to expand their family before Maralee Nichols sued the NBA player for child support, claiming she had an affair with him in March 2021, when he was still dating the keeping up with the Kardashians alum.

Us confirmed that Nichols, 31, welcomed son Theo in December 2021. A month later, Thompson, who also shares son Prince, 5, with Jordan Craigconfirmed that he was the father of the baby.

During the interview, Haqq praised Kardashian for staying strong, despite the ongoing tension between her and the Chicago Bulls player. “She’s definitely one of the strongest people I know, because she’s got a good head on her shoulders,” said the famous bachelor said alum. “Faith is something else, and she has a lot of it. I will tell you everything.

She continued, “It’s not easy. It’s not easy for me to watch. … [But] family is so important to both of us and it’s not the same [situation as it is] when it’s just you.

Ultimately, Haqq said she thinks the Good American co-founder did a great job putting his kids first in all the drama. “We have these kids now…and their dads are very complex parts of their lives and they’re good dads,” she said. “What’s going on with mothers and spouses – we can all sit here and say some things should never happen but they do and I think that’s when you need to remember who the priority is and it’s those babies.”

Kardashian was first linked to Thompson in 2016 and the pair dated for five years before going their separate ways in June 2021. Despite the split, the former revenge body the host continued to move forward with her plan to have another baby with the athlete. “The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December,” a source told Us last month.

Despite her rocky relationship with the Canada native, a second insider said We earlier this month, Kardashian is soaking up life with her new baby boy. “Khloé and the baby are doing well,” the source explained. “She is thrilled and soaks up everything. … Everyone is just happy to have the baby at home.”