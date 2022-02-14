Malinovskyi perla on a free kick, Danilo straightens in the recovery- Corriere.it

from Alessandro Bocci, sent to Bergamo

More than lively game in Bergamo, Goddess in goal with a feat from the Ukrainian, then a crossbar for Hateboer and in the 92nd minute Danilo’s goal that keeps the distance unchanged

Much ado about nothing. The electric 1-1 between Atalanta and Juventus leave the fight for fourth place Championsbut it is a slap in the face to those who are under the illusion that with Vlahovic the Lady of the nine consecutive league titles can still bother the first three on the run. Perhaps Allegri is not bluffing when he says that the race for the title is now over.

Juve play to win but risk losing, hit by Malinovskyi, the man of Nerazzurri’s providence and saved only after his ninetieth birthday from the happy gore of Danilo, a full-back, during the desperate assault. The draw is a joke for Gasperini, injured by two defeats in a row and without three fundamental pawns: Musso, Palomino and Zapata. And if Sportiello, with two saves on Vlahovic, does not make the goalkeeper regret it, the absence of the Duvan tank makes itself felt because Muriel does not get it right so that Gasperini calls him back to the bench after an hour. The decisive move. Malinovskyi enters, scores and also packs the long cross that Hateboer pushes on the crossbar. Juve seem on the verge of collapsing. Allegri tries them all. This time the Vlahovic effect does not work against the organization and the hunger of the people of Bergamo. Danilo saves the unbeaten run, which has lasted for 11 games, but does not cover the flaws. Juve remain fourth with a two-point advantage over Atalanta who, however, have a game to catch up. The race remains open at the end of a tense match, in which the referee displeases both and the Atalantine curve offends Bonucci and turns racist chants to Vlahovic.

Juve are dominant in the first twenty-five minutes, more energetic, determined, quick on the second balls. McKennie repeatedly sinks to the right flank, while Dybala focuses, transforming the 4-3-3 into an unscrupulous 4-2-4. The Juventus goal is to surprise the bewildered Atalanta, back from two defeats in a row, and to hit her cold. But the plan fails: Sportiello flies to neutralize Vlahovic’s shot and the other three conclusions of the young Serbian do not hurt. Dybala, after a good foray, aims at the far post but does not find the mirror of the goal. So Atalanta has time to reorganize and in the heart of the first half the balance changes. The Bergamo players re-emerge, raising the center of gravity, taking advantage of the flanks and the quality of Koopmeiners, improvised director and very dangerous between the lines.

Juve is getting longer, Dybala and Morata are less reactive to close the spaces and Locatelli gets sucked into Gasperini’s dynamic midfield. An oversized slip by De Roon, after a spike from Djimsiti, the alarm sounds in the Juventus area. Atalanta invokes the red card for the exit outside the Szczesny area on Koopmeiners who does not even deserve a yellow card for the referee. AND before the interval De Ligt is providential on Boga twice within seconds, but in the second case the Dutchman’s intervention is with one arm but neither the referee Mariani nor the Var judge him as a penalty.

The second half is a kind of white weapon duel. The two teams try to outdo each other. Gasperini guesses the change: Malinovskyi in place of Muriel and within sixteen minutes the latest arrival scores the goal of illusion. It seems done. But Juve at the last breath gets back on their feet. But to fly, like in the old days, you need more.