Malkovich, Buscemi and Trejo? You can’t do a bad movie … – Libero Quotidiano

Giorgio Carbone Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for "La Notte" from 1971 to 1995. For "Libero" from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993).





WITH AIR

Rai4, 9.20 pm. With Nicolas Cage, John Malkovich and Steve Buscemi. Directed by Simon West. USA production 1997. Duration: 1 hour and 45 minutes

THE PLOT

A former military man (Cage) thrown in jail for killing a man in a fight (self-defense, but he had an idiotic lawyer) prepares to go home after serving his sentence. But the plane on which he is boarded is the one that transports inmates from one prison to another from maximum security. On the way, one of the criminals kills the guards and hijacks the plane. Cage tries to somehow pull himself out and in the meantime tries to rescue some surviving jailers. But the company is really awful (killers, psychopaths, there’s even an infanticide).

WHY SEE IT

Because with faces like that of Malkovich, Steve Buscemi, Ving Rhames, Danny Trejo (even Cage can make a bad face) you can’t even want a bad movie. And the tension runs high (the most electric and funniest moment is when the pedophile Buscemi accompanies a little girl and “doesn’t” do anything to her).