Malkovich, Malkovich, Malkovich: Homage to Photographic Masters, Sandro Miller exhibition

Milan – From 5 November 2021 to 6 February 2022 at the Stelline Foundation in Milan (corso Magenta 61) the exhibition is set up Malkovich, Malkovich, Malkovich: Homage to Photographic Masters which presents one of the most famous and celebrated series of the American artist Sandro Miller (Elgin, Illinois, 1958), in which the friend and actor John Malkovich interprets some of the most iconic shots in the history of photography.

Milan – The exhibition, curated by Anne Morin, produced and organized by Skira, in collaboration with of Chroma Photography of Madrid and the Stelline Foundation, proposes 61 images that pay homage to 34 masters of photography, such as Albert Watson, Annie Leibovitz, Bill Brandt, Diane Arbus, Herb Ritts, Irving Penn, Pierre et Gilles, Richard Avedon and Robert Mapplethorpe, in which, John Malkovich, Miller’s friend and accomplice, interprets the subject of famous shots, transforming himself from time to time in Marilyn Monroe, Salvador Dalí, Mick Jagger, Muhammad Alì, Meryl Streep, John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Andy Warhol, Albert Einstein, Ernest Hemingway and many other characters.

Milan – In each work, Miller reproduces with surprising skill all the details of the photographs taken as a model, from the elements that make up the set, to the particular cuts of light, to the shades of black and white and color, enhancing the chameleonic qualities and the camouflage ability of John Malkovich that in every pose changes not only expression, but also sex and age, becoming man or woman, old man or child, sensual or enigmatic, gloomy or joyful. The collaboration between Sandro Miller and John Malkovich dates back to the nineties of the last century when the two met in Chicago at the headquarters of the Steppenwolf Theater Company of which Malkovich was one of the founders.

The shot that gives life to the entire project, which began in 2013, is the one in which John Malkovich plays the writer Truman Capote portrayed by Irving Penn, one of the masters who most influenced Miller’s career. To follow, the protagonist of films such as The empire of the sun, Dangerous Liaisons, In the center of the viewfinder, Tea in the desert, he has interpreted a gallery of portraits so well-known that they have become almost devotional images and which, however, he is not afraid of desecrating through his talent. Here it is then in the part of Che Guevara by Korda, in Andy Warhol of the famous self-portrait, or in Mick Jagger in the portrait of Bailey, emphasizing the weaknesses, vanities and contradictions of the great characters.

The shots are preceded by a meticulous research in which Miller and Malkovich, assisted by costume designers, make-up artists and set designers, carefully analyze every detail of the originals, probing the works of the great photographers taken as models. To better appreciate the careful work undertaken by Miller and Malkovich, there are also reproductions of the photographs that provided the inspiration for the various shots. The volume accompanies the exhibition Malkovich, Malkovich, Malkovich: Homage to Photographic Masters posted by Skira.

The exhibition, curated by Anne Morin, is open to the public in hours 10.00-20.00 from Tuesday to Sunday (the ticket office closes half an hour earlier). Tickets 10 euros (reduced 5-8 euros). Further information on e-mail.

