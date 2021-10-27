News

Malkovich, Malkovich, Malkovich. Homage to Photographic Masters • Stelline Foundation

At the Stelline Foundation in Milan, from 5 November 2021 to 6 February 2022, the exhibition Malkovich, Malkovich, Malkovich. Homage to Photographic Masters presents one of the most famous and celebrated series by the American artist Sandro Miller (Elgin, Illinois, 1958).

The exhibition, curated by Anne Morin, produced and organized by Skira, in collaboration with diChroma Photography of Madrid and the Stelline Foundation, offers 61 images that pay homage to thirty-four masters of photography, such as Albert Watson, Annie Leibovitz, Bill Brandt, Diane Arbus , Herb Ritts, Irving Penn, Pierre et Gilles, Richard Avedon and Robert Mapplethorpe, in which, John Malkovich, Miller’s friend and accomplice, interprets the subject of famous shots, transforming himself from time to time into Marilyn Monroe, Salvador Dalí, Mick Jagger , Muhammad Ali, Meryl Streep, John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Andy Warhol, Albert Einstein, Ernest Hemingway and many other characters. “Each of us – says Sandro Miller – has a hero or a person he admires. We praise them, we worship them and we put them on a pedestal. It can be a religious figure, a Hollywood actor, a sports star like Tiger Woods or Michael Jordan. For me, the great masters of photography are like sports champions. I admire Irving Penn, Richard Avedon, Annie Leibovitz, and every single photographer represented in my Homage to the Masters. I recreated the photographs of the great masters as a sign of respect, love and admiration ”.

In each work, Miller reproduces with surprising skill all the details of the photographs taken as a model, from the elements that make up the set, to the particular cuts of light, to the shades of black and white and color, enhancing the chameleon skills and the camouflage ability of Malkovich who in every pose changes not only expression, but also sex and age, becoming man or woman, old man or child, sensual or enigmatic, gloomy or joyful.

The collaboration between Sandro Miller and John Malkovich dates back to the nineties of the last century when the two met in Chicago at the headquarters of the Steppenwolf Theater Company of which Malkovich was one of the founders.

The volume accompanies the exhibition Malkovich, Malkovich, Malkovich. Homage to Photographic Masters posted by Skira.

SANDRO MILLER. MALKOVICH, MALKOVICH, MALKOVICH. HOMAGE TO PHOTOGRAPHIC MASTERS
CURATED BY ANNE MORIN
November 5, 2021 – February 6, 2022

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 10.00 – 20.00
Admission fee – info on www.stelline.it

Stelline Foundation
Magenta 61 Course,
20123, Milan

