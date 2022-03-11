‘Malnazidos’ and ‘Cyrano’ Stand Out Among Weekend’s Movie Premieres – CINEMABLEND

‘Jackass Forever’ and ‘The Worst Person in the World’ are other novelties that you can find on the Spanish billboard starting this Friday, March 11.

With the arrival of Thursday, the weekend is already felt, and if one of your favorite plans is to enjoy a good movie on the big screen, surely you are looking forward to knowing what new things you will find on the billboard. One of them is the Spanish Malnazidos. The feature film directed by Javier Ruiz Caldera and Alberto de Toro presents us with a hypothetical version of the Spanish civil war where zombies take action.

East friday march 11 Also opening is Cyrano, the adaptation of the famous 19th century play, directed by Joe Wright and starring Peter Dinklage. In addition, you will be able to see the return to the big screen of the Jackass boys, as well as enjoy one of the films premiered at the last Cannes Festival, The Worst Person in the World.

Then you can check movies opening in theaters this weekend:

‘scoundrels’

Malnazidos is one of the new titles that you will find this weekend on the billboard. Javier Ruiz Caldera and Alberto de Toro put a new spin on the zombie genre with this film that takes us back to the last days of the Spanish Civil War. Miki Esparbé, Aura Garrido, Álvaro Cervantes and Luis Callejo lead the cast of this film that will not leave you indifferent.

The plot follows Jan Lozano (Esparbé), the captain of the fifth brigade of the Nationalist side. During a routine mission, Jan is taken prisoner by a Republican platoon. The only chance to get out alive and return to his family is to carry out a suicide mission in an enemy camp. What he did not expect was to have to join his rivals to fight against a common evil: hordes of merciless zombies that are part of a plan that goes beyond both sides.

‘cyrano’

Joe Wright is the director of Cyranothe new version of the classic of literature Cyrano de Bergeracwritten by Edmond Rostand in 1897. Wright explains that the film delves into “the difficulties we face in human connection” and all those “masks we put on to pretend we’re full of confidence.”

Starring Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett and Kelvin Harrison Jr., the film tells the story of playwright Cyrano de Bergerac, capable of dazzling anyone with his words. Despite being in love with Roxanne, his lack of self-confidence leads Cyrano to help the handsome Christian win the girl over by writing a series of letters.

‘Jackass Forever’

It hits theaters this Friday Jackass Forever, the fourth film installment based on the series of the same name, in which a group of friends faced different challenges with which they put themselves to the test. Ten years after their last appearance on the big screen, these colleagues return ready to get more than one laugh out of viewers.

‘Worst person in the world’

the dramatic comedy the worst person in the world is another of the outstanding premieres that lands this Friday on the Spanish billboard. Premiered at the Cannes Festival in 2021 and directed by Joachim Trier, the film tells the story of Julie. About to turn 30, Julie finds herself in the middle of an identity crisis and she still doesn’t know what she wants for her future. Her current partner wants to take the relationship one step further, but she is not ready to start a family. This pushes her into the arms of another man, with whom she decides to start over. However, she soon realizes that she is still unclear on how she wants her life to be.

The Comedy Escape Room: The Movie; the ‘thriller’ El Deceit, and the dramas Slalom and Introduction are other novelties that you can find on the Spanish billboard this weekend.

