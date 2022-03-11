‘Malnazidos’, ‘Jackass: Forever’ or ‘El Engaño’, among the movie premieres on March 10 | Film and Television

This weekend the cinema will be filled with new proposals ready to conquer the viewer. There will be for everyone: from a mixture of horror and comedy to the absolute absurdity of humor through videos with shocks, passing through a thriller with references to Naranjito.

No, it is nothing invented, but the options to go to the cinema starting this Friday, March 10, will be the most varied. Spanish and American cinema preside over the new billboard, which in terms of premieres, It consists of the following titles:

Malnazidos

Zombies in the Spanish Civil War? Yeah he sounds as crazy as he looks though Javier Ruiz Caldera and Alberto de Toro They know how to approach it in the purest pulp style so that the viewer laughs and fears the scares on the screen from the first scenes. At the end of the national conflict, When Franco’s men took over the country, a group of soldiers from both sides will have to unite to face a greater threat… the walking dead!

Jackass: Forever

the boys from Johnny Knowville they have grown older, and now the blows affect them more than before. Is this a sign that they should stop? Surely, although somehow they interpret it as an incentive to do the most brutal tests they have done in twenty years of Jackass. There will be everything: pig semen, a running of the bulls -very- brave, a bear that sniffs near the genitals of a cheated victim… Although this for fans of Jackass doesn’t sound weird. Needless to say: laughter is more than guaranteed.

the deception

A millionaire decides to sell his company in order to retire, even though he has already lost his family in a divorce proceeding. He lives alone in the mountains, although he considers breaking that individualism when he meets a girl who may not be what he seems at first. A fast-paced thriller with a lot of Spanish flavour, and that it does not renounce Spanish referents such as picasso o Naranjito thanks to the direction of louis prieto.

Cyrano

Peter Dinklage stars in this musical drama in which Cyrano de Bergerac will suffer for not believing himself worthy of his friend’s love, Roxane (Haley Bennett); and she will end up seeing how she falls hopelessly in love with Christian. Tension and a lot of music come together in a film that especially fans of period films will like.

Jane for Charlotte

Charlotte enhances her relationship with her mother like never before. The only thing she needs from her is a camera, and through it, you will see the actress and singer Jane Birkin as she is.

Introduction

Youngho finds that fate puts a famous actor he met at his mother’s doctor’s office back on his path. Her girlfriend, Juwon, meanwhile lives with another artist whose beauty has her intimidated, although this is only the starting point of a South Korean drama with recognition at the Berlinale.

the worst person in the world

Julia is approaching 30 years old with a totally chaotic life. He has an existential crisis about his talent, and her boyfriend keeps pressuring her to stabilize their relationship. One night out, Julia meets a boy with whom she immediately connects and for whom she will turn her life around 180º. Whether it turns out well or not depends on her life, not hers.