Malta – Croatia: 1-7 World Cup qualifiers 2022. Final result and commentary on the match

Match ends, Malta 1, Croatia 7.22:36

90 ‘+ 3’ Second Half ends, Malta 1, Croatia 7.04:27

89 ‘ Offside. Bruno Petkovic tries a through ball, but Mislav Orsic is caught offside.04:22

87 ‘ Foul by Marko Livaja (Croatia).04:20

87 ‘ Henry Bonello (Malta) wins a free kick in his own half.04:20

86 ‘ Offside. Lovro Majer tries a through ball, but Nikola Vlasic is caught offside.04:18

85 ‘ Josko Gvardiol (Croatia) wins a free kick on the left wing.04:16

85 ‘ Foul by Alexander Satariano (Malta).04:16

84 ‘ Shot saved. Bruno Petkovic (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Nikola Vlasic.04:13

83 ‘ Substitution, Malta. Karl Micallef replaces Kurt Shaw.04:11

81 ‘ Failed attempt. Stephen Pisani (Malta) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Cain Attard.04:10

79 ‘ Enrico Pepe (Malta) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.04:06

79 ‘ Marko Livaja (Croatia) wins a free kick in his own half.04:06

79 ‘ Foul by Enrico Pepe (Malta).04:06

78 ‘ Failed attempt. Duje Caleta-Car (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.04:03

78 ‘ Shot rejected. Bruno Petkovic (Croatia) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked.04:03

78 ‘ Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Kurt Shaw.04:02

73 ‘ Josko Gvardiol (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.04:37

73 ‘ Foul by Stephen Pisani (Malta).08:24

72 ‘ Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Stephen Pisani.04:35

72 ‘ Shot rejected. Kristijan Jakic (Croatia) left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Bruno Petkovic.04:35

71 ‘ Shot saved. Marko Livaja (Croatia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nikola Vlasic.04:33

69 ‘ Substitution, Malta. Shaun Dimech replaces Joseph Mbong.04:25

66 ‘ Offside. Josip Juranovic tries a through ball, but Nikola Vlasic is caught offside.04:19

64 ‘ Goals! Malta 1, Croatia 7. Lovro Majer (Croatia) right footed shot from the center of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Marko Livaja.04:13

63 ‘ Substitution, Malta. Matthew Guillaumier replaces Teddy Teuma.04:09

62 ‘ Substitution, Malta. Alexander Satariano replaces Luke Montebello.04:09

62 ‘ Substitution, Croatia. Marko Livaja replaces Mario Pasalic.04:09

61 ‘ Foul by Mislav Orsic (Croatia).03:51

61 ‘ Luke Montebello (Malta) wins a free kick on the right wing.03:51

60 ‘ Offside. Josko Gvardiol tries a through ball, but Nikola Vlasic is caught offside.04:19

57 ‘ Borna Sosa (Croatia) wins a free kick on the left wing.04:09

57 ‘ Foul by Cain Attard (Malta).04:09

56 ‘ Offside. Kristijan Jakic tries a through ball, but Josip Juranovic is caught offside.06:21

55 ‘ Offside. Teddy Teuma tries a through ball, but Jurgen Degabriele is caught offside.04:06

55 ‘ Foul by Duje Caleta-Car (Croatia).04:06

55 ‘ Luke Montebello (Malta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.04:06

54 ‘ Substitution, Croatia. Nikola Vlasic replaces Luka Modric.08:04

54 ‘ Substitution, Croatia. Bruno Petkovic replaces Andrej Kramaric.08:03

54 ‘ Substitution, Croatia. Mislav Orsic replaces Ivan Perisic.08:03

53 ‘ Goals! Malta 1, Croatia 6. Andrej Kramaric (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.04:04

50 ‘ Failed attempt. Ivan Perisic (Croatia) right footed shot from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Lovro Majer.03:59

47 ‘ Goals! Malta 1, Croatia 5. Lovro Majer (Croatia) right footed shot from very close range to the crossbar.03:55

47 ‘ Shot saved. Andrej Kramaric (Croatia) header from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josip Juranovic with a cross.03:55

Second Half begins Malta 1, Croatia 4.03:45

45 ‘ Substitution, Croatia. Kristijan Jakic replaces Marcelo Brozovic.21:48

45 ‘ Substitution, Malta. Stephen Pisani replaces Bjorn Kristensen.21:48

45 ‘+ 3’ First Half ends, Malta 1, Croatia 4.04:21

45 ‘+ 1’ Goals! Malta 1, Croatia 4. Luka Modric (Croatia) left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mario Pasalic.04:20

45 ‘+ 1’ Failed attempt. Ivan Perisic (Croatia) left footed shot from a difficult angle to the left is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Borna Sosa.04:19

42 ‘ Shot saved. Ivan Perisic (Croatia) header from the center of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Josip Juranovic with a cross.06:20

39 ‘ Goals! Malta 1, Croatia 3. Mario Pasalic (Croatia) right footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Andrej Kramaric. Look at the player’s profile Mario Pasalic04:04

38 ‘ Corner, Malta. Conceded by Borna Sosa.04:03

37 ‘ Foul by Luka Modric (Croatia).04:02

37 ‘ Joseph Mbong (Malta) wins a free kick in his own half.04:02

36 ‘ Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Teddy Teuma.04:00

31 ‘ Own Goal by Marcelo Brozovic, Croatia. Malta 1, Croatia 2 .. Look at the card of the player Marcelo Brozovic03:54

28 ‘ Failed attempt. Luke Montebello (Malta) header from the left side of the small box is too high. Assisted by Jurgen Degabriele with a cross following a corner kick.04:30

27 ‘ Corner, Malta. Conceded by Josko Gvardiol.04:29

26 ‘ Foul by Lovro Majer (Croatia).04:28

26 ‘ Enrico Pepe (Malta) wins a free kick in his own half.04:28

24 ‘ Offside. Borna Sosa tries a through ball, but Andrej Kramaric is caught offside.04:19

22 ‘ Goals! Malta 0, Croatia 2. Duje Caleta-Car (Croatia) header from very close range under the crossbar. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross from a set piece situation.08:25

21 ‘ Ivan Perisic (Croatia) wins a free kick on the left wing.04:50

21 ‘ Foul by Cain Attard (Malta).04:50

21 ‘ Offside. Andrei Agius tries a through ball, but Ryan Camenzuli is caught offside.04:15

18 ‘ Foul by Duje Caleta-Car (Croatia).04:11

18 ‘ Luke Montebello (Malta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.04:11

16 ‘ Shot rejected. Ivan Perisic (Croatia) header from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross.06:20

15 ‘ Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Ryan Camenzuli.04:28

15 ‘ Failed attempt. Ivan Perisic (Croatia) left footed shot from a difficult angle to the left misses to the right. Assisted by Josko Gvardiol.04:28

13 ‘ Offside. Teddy Teuma tries a through ball, but Jurgen Degabriele is caught offside.04:27

11 ‘ Offside. Josko Gvardiol tries a through ball, but Andrej Kramaric is caught offside.04:24

11 ‘ Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.04:24

11 ‘ Foul by Bjorn Kristensen (Malta).04:24

10 ‘ Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia) wins a free kick in his own half.04:23

10 ‘ Foul by Joseph Mbong (Malta).04:23

9 ‘ Shot saved. Luka Modric (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Ivan Perisic.04:20

6 ‘ Goals! Malta 0, Croatia 1. Ivan Perisic (Croatia) right footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Andrej Kramaric. Look at the player’s profile Ivan Perisic04:11

3 ‘ Failed attempt. Andrej Kramaric (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Josko Gvardiol.04:04

Hand ball by Josko Gvardiol (Croatia).04:02

First half begins.03:45