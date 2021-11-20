Malta: man threatens suicide from ramparts, crowd cheers him on – Europe

(ANSA) – VALLETTA, NOV 19 – The drama of a man who, in a state of obvious mental confusion, threatened to throw himself from the ramparts of Valletta this morning for more than two hours has turned into a show of rare cynicism on the part of passers-by .



While the police negotiators tried to save him, the crowd incited him to commit suicide.



“What do you look like if you don’t throw up now?”, “Hurry, we have to get back to work”, “Go home and stop wasting our time” were some of the phrases shouted in Maltese, shot in a video published by the Times of Malta where you can hear the voices of those who watched and filmed the scene with smartphones as if it were a show. Someone else called friends and said to “come and see Spiderman”. Others have reacted instead and some agents have turned away the most morbid onlookers. In the end the man, who, shouting disconnected phrases, walked on the edge of a wall about thirty meters high, gave up.



The attitude of passers-by was stigmatized by Daniela Calleja Bitar, operations manager of the NGO Richmond Foundation, which deals with mental illness. If the man had not been saved, passers-by would have been punished for inciting suicide, recalled Calleja Bitar. (HANDLE).

