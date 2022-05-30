MALTA PIRATE PARTY | Birthday of Sandra García-Sanjuán

There are parties and parties… And then there is the one with the founder of Starlite, Sandra Garcia-Sanjuan, which has celebrated its 50th anniversary in style with a unique weekend in the fortress that José María Cano has in Malta. Set in the movie ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, the businesswoman thought of every last detail of her birthday, starting with charter multiple charter flights for your guests and ending by sailing the Mediterranean aboard an impressive ‘pirate’ ship to blow out the candles on your cake with your loved ones.

A party of those that mark time attended by about 300 guestsamong which were some of the most popular faces in our country, great friends of Sandra García-Sanjuán, whose looks inspired by the film starring Johnny Depp, Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom we have seen thanks to their social networks.





Paula Echevarría and Miguel Torres – the influencer captured all eyes with her impressive and very successful outfit -, Marta Hazas, dove caves – a radiant corsair – Susanna Griso, Juan Peña and Sonia González, Arantxa de Benito, Estefanía Luyk, Anne Igartiburu, Isabel Gemio, Fiona Ferrer… An endless number of celebrities who, in their best pirate finery, gave it their all during a hilarious unique weekend in honor of the soul of the Starlite Festival.

“It has been wonderful and a super cool birthday” confessed Cayetana Guillén Cuervo upon her arrival in Madrid this Sunday, unable to help but smile at the thought of a party in which “everyone was great” and Paloma Cuevas, in one of her few appearances, “gorgeous”.

Arantxa de Benito and Estefanía Luyck, radiant, revealed that it had been a “super” birthday. “An incredible weekend, pirate, great, and the incredible place” they have told us.

“I’m exhausted, it’s been so much fun” assured Juan Peña, in charge of surprising the hostess by putting on flamenco music at her pirate party: “Everyone singing, everyone dancing. Sandra very, very happy. Malta, beautiful and the truth is that we had a great time”.