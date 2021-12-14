Malta will be the first European country to legalize cannabis for personal use

Malta will soon be the first European country to legalize the cultivation and possession of cannabis for personal use, bringing Luxembourg to the stake. In the smallest of European countries, possession of up to seven grams of the drug will be legal for people aged 18 and over and will allow you to grow up to four cannabis plants at home, with up to 50g of dried product that can be stored. . “The vote in favor of the law is expected on Tuesday, which will be followed by the signature of the text by the president to be approved by the weekend,” Owen Bonnici, the minister in charge, told the Guardian.

Malta’s move is likely to be followed by a reform that will involve all of Europe by 2022. Germany recently announced a move to establish a regulated market, following announcements from the governments of Switzerland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. A referendum is expected in Italy, while Canada, Mexico and 18 US states have already passed similar legislation.

The British government of Boris Johnson, by contrast, has been accused of adopting a Richard Nixon-style “war on drugs” approach after maintaining its harsh approach to cannabis use and making narcotic users criminal penalties. classy. Bonnici said his government did not want to encourage the use of recreational drugs, but that there was no evidence for the argument that cannabis use was itself a gateway to harder substances.

The change in approach of some European governments follows the United Nations decision last December to remove cannabis from the list of drugs designated as potentially harmful and dangerous and with little or no therapeutic use.

The law

Possession up to 28 grams will result in a fine of € 50 to € 100 but without a criminal record. Children under 18 found in possession will go before a justice commission to recommend an assistance plan rather than face arrest. Those who consume cannabis in front of a child risk fines of between 300 and 500 euros. In addition to allowing people to grow plants indoors, even if out of public view, it will be legal for nonprofit cannabis clubs to grow the drug for distribution among their members, similar to tolerated organizations in Spain and around the world. Netherlands. Membership in the club will be limited to 500 people and only up to 7 grams per day can be distributed to each person, with a maximum of 50 grams per month.