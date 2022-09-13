Malú returns to ‘La Voz’ with Rosario Flores, David Bisbal and Melendi for a very special program

The tenth edition of La Voz is about to begin. the talent show turns 10 years old giving musical opportunities to the talents and making the audience enjoy an authentic show.

Eva González is once again the master of ceremonies together with the coaches Laura Pausini, Antonio Orozco, Pablo López and Luis Fonsi, who will see it through and wish to get the best talents for their team.

The return of Malú, Rosario Flores, David Bisbal and Melendi

On the occasion of the tenth birthday of the television format, the Antena 3 program will bring back the original coaches from the first edition. This was confirmed this Monday by Carmen Ferreiro, director of entertainment programs at Atresmedia.

“In the last assault we will also have the original coaches, Malú, David Bisbal, Rosario and Melendi”, he assured.

The premiere date on Antena 3 for this season is still not confirmedbut the truth is that the big premiere is closer than ever.

In this way, everything indicates that the last round of Assaults of this tenth edition will put all the meat on the grill with the return of the old coaches, who will surely not make it easy for the current owners of the buttons.

An almost unprecedented show that Eva González herself does not know how she is going to control. “Let’s see how I manage to handle them all”he joked in the meeting with the media.

Who are the new advisers of La Voz

Just a few days ago we finally discovered the identity of the artists who will duo with the coaches and will give them their best advice to reach the grand finale in the best position.

Lola Índigo will accompany Luis Fonsi, Mala Rodríguez will form a team with Antonio Orozco, Vanesa Martín will be with Laura Pausini and raphael will be Pablo López’s adviser.