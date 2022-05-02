Maluma and Madonna danced perreo at the ‘Medallo en el mapa’ mega-concert: Amazon Prime Video and Twitch show summary – ONLINE – YouTube | SHOWS

TREMENDOUS SHOW. This Saturday, April 30, Maluma gave a mega-concert called ‘Medal on the map’, from his hometown of Medellin. The long-awaited event was attended by well-known guests from the music industry such as Madonna, Grupo Firme, Blessd and Feid. In this note we tell you how to watch this show on Amazon Prime.

The show presented by Maluma is considered the greatest of his career so he has prepared a 360-degree stage in which he not only provided the best of his repertoire but also revealed more than one surprise.

Madonna was the top guest star of the ‘Medallo en el mapa’ show. The Queen of Pop performed the song “Medellín” with Maluma and even dared to dance perreo on stage. Feid, Blessd, Pipe Bueno and Grupo Firme were other artists present at this mega-concert.

THIS WAS THE MALUMA CONCERT:

Just as the concert began, Maluma closes the show ‘Medallo en el mapa’ performing the song ‘Hawai’.

After performing the theme ‘ Medellin ‘, madonna sing his hit ‘ Music ‘.

‘, sing his hit ‘ ‘. 00:40 am this Sunday May 1th. Madonna on stage.

4 babies, Maluma’s controversial theme is also part of the show.

Maluma’s controversial theme is also part of the show. Blackmail the song she performs with Shakira, now sounds at the show Maluma .

the song she performs with Shakira, now sounds at the show . Sober and ‘Come pa’ ca are the following themes that Maluma interprets.

are the following themes that Maluma interprets. happy 4, another of Maluma’s classics, sounds in ‘Medallo en el mapa’.

another of Maluma’s classics, sounds in ‘Medallo en el mapa’. ¡ pipe good is another surprise guest! The singer performs together with Grupo Firme and Maluma the well-known song ‘ The King ‘. Then they sang the theme ‘Here between us’.

Firm Group perform your theme Get over me.

perform your theme One more surprise! The Firm Group is also present in Maluma’s show and they interpret ‘Everyone’.

Maluma interpreted a part of his theme showgirl to then make his followers delirious with the songs Obsession, The curiosity and the loser .

to then make his followers delirious with the songs . Maluma remembers the beginning of his career singing the song Miss Independent.

Back to its origins . Maluma interprets his success ‘I erase cassette’. Suspended in the air, it moves to one of the sides of the stadium.

. Maluma interprets his success Suspended in the air, it moves to one of the sides of the stadium. Blessd interprets medal beside Maluma . After these songs, the artists leave on ATVs.

interprets beside . After these songs, the artists leave on ATVs. Impossible Remix, Blessd performs his popular song with Maluma.

Maluma LIVE: Watch the concert “Medallo en el mapa”

More than 50 thousand viewers are online. on the Twitch stream.

Surprise! Maluma interprets his theme LNEM (CAT) beside Kapla and Miky, Philip Ariaz and Blessd.

beside Get away with me the classic theme of wolfine now plays in ‘Medal on the map’.

the classic theme of now plays in ‘Medal on the map’. Maluma makes Atanasio Girardot rumble interpreting the song Belle with Wolfine.

Trust me the song he recorded with Karol G also sounds at the show. The singer is not present.

the song he recorded with Karol G also sounds at the show. My girl from Wisin sounds at Maluma’s concert in Medellín.

sounds at Maluma’s concert in Medellín. The beach by Myke Towers is also part of Maluma’s mix

by Myke Towers is also part of Maluma’s mix the bottle by Justin Quiles in the voice of Maluma in ‘Medallo en el mapa’.

by Justin Quiles in the voice of Maluma in ‘Medallo en el mapa’. Please Remix It already sounds in Medellín, Maluma makes a mix of the songs in which he has participated.

It already sounds in Medellín, Maluma makes a mix of the songs in which he has participated. What else then, Sech’s theme in the voice of Maluma, who was in charge of making the remix Farruko, Nicky Jam, among others.

Sech’s theme in the voice of Maluma, who was in charge of making the remix Farruko, Nicky Jam, among others. emotional moment. To the rhythm of the piano, Maluma thanks and interprets ADMV.

The wait is desperate. In social networks, fans already want to see madonna .

. Maluma performs alongside FEID the topic ‘FRESH KERIAS ‘

the topic ‘ FEID at the show! interpret ‘wetting seats’ with Maluma.

The first feat of the night is performed with Aprilthe chosen theme is ‘Things from the USA’

Maluma live ‘Medal on the map’

, One of Maluma’s best-known songs is the next song of the show.

One of Maluma’s best-known songs is the next song of the show. M aluma thanks his followers for attending the concert and the song is already playing 11:00 p.m.

aluma thanks his followers for attending the concert and the song is already playing Heart It already sounds at the Atanasio Girardot in Medellín

It already sounds at the Atanasio Girardot in Medellín Maluma continues his show with his theme parcel.

Madrid is the second theme of the Medallo concert on the map.

is the second theme of the Medallo concert on the map. Maluma opens the concert with Hawaii and is moved to tears.

PREVIOUS INFORMATION

This Saturday, April 30, Maluma will give a mega-concert called ‘Medallo en el mapa’ (Photo: AFP)

Where will Maluma’s concert take place?

Maluma’s concertMedal on the map’ will be held at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín, Colombia, with capacity for more than 44 thousand people. Currently, the show is ‘sold out’.

What time does the Maluma concert start?

Peru – 9:00 p.m.

Ecuador – 9:00 p.m.

Colombia – 9:00 p.m.

Bolivia – 10:00 p.m.

Venezuela – 10:00 p.m.

Brazil – 11:00 pm

Paraguay – 11:00 p.m.

Uruguay – 11:00 p.m.

Argentina – 11:00 p.m.

Chile: 11:00 p.m.

Spain: 4 am (Sunday, May 1)

How to see the Maluma concert LIVE and FREE?

This April 30, you can see the most important concert of Maluma’s career from anywhere in the world thanks to the sponsorship of Amazon.

The concert ‘Medal on the map’ will be broadcast LIVE for free through Prime Video and on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.

AMAZON PRIME LIVE VIDEO

AMAZON MUSIC TWITCH

In this way, Maluma’s followers will be able to witness an impressive show for free and we are sure that it will be highly commented on social networks.