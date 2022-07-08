Maluma and other celebrities donated to the Black Jaguar White Tiger Foundation – People – Culture

The foundation Black Jaguar White Tiger located in San Tomás Ajusco, was a refuge to rescue and care for all kinds of felines. It is believed that there were 400 animals in the enclosure.



The site was one of the favorites of the celebrities who passed by. Figures of the stature of Maluma, Khloe Kardashian, Paris Hilton and Kristen Stewart have donated to the foundation.

Now its owner, Eduardo Serio, is sued for the mistreatment and abandonment of animals and species that are in danger of extinction. The news came as a surprise to Mexicans, who they believed that the place was kept in perfect condition thanks to the juicy donations of celebrities.

The venue will be vacated in the coming days. after Mexican authorities found the creatures to be at risk. In an operation carried out a few hours ago by the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa), 190 animals were rescued.

They will be transferred to other zoos and spaces in the area where they will be given all the care they need. The Association of Zoos, Breeders and Aquariums of Mexico (AZCARM) spoke on social networks assuring that they are malnourished and seriously injured.

“AZCARM zoos were in charge of the rescue, rehabilitation and protection of the hundreds of felines abandoned by the Black Jaguar – White Tiger Foundation @BJWTC. We demand exemplary punishment for Eduardo Serio to put an end to animalistic fraudsters who are harming our fauna,” the veterinary community wrote in a statement.

The famous

The refuge, which opened its doors in 2015, was recognized worldwide by all the personalities who arrived there. He even appeared in an episode of the reality show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’.



The celebrities who went, left a donation to facilitate the care of the cats. So far, none of them have commented on the accusations of mistreatment.

Although the exact amounts are not known, it is public knowledge that Katy Perry, Lewis Hamilton, Khloé Kardashian, Kaley Cuoco, Paris Hilton, Kristen Stewart, Los Backstreet Boys and Maluma delivered donations to the venue.



Authorities are currently evaluating 177 felines, 17 monkeys, four dogs, two coyotes and two donkeys found at the site.

