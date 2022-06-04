Maluma “gets infected” after the fight between J Balvin and Christian Nodal

The controversy between Christian Nodal and J Balvin adds a new member, after Residente manifested himself and said ‘throw lemon with salt’. Maluma, in his Instagram stories, spoke after the confrontation between his two colleagues from the music industry.

While the Colombian interpreter was exercising, on what was possibly a treadmill, he assured that he also wanted to do a “tiraera”. “Everyone fighting, everyone grabbing each other, saying things to each other… How is that getting to me too? Let’s make a tiraera. Let’s make a tiraera now, I feel like a tiraera. Who do we do it to, who? You say well, “said Malumaand added some laughing emoticons.

The controversy between Christian Nodal and J Balvin began after the Colombian interpreter published an image of the new look of the Mexican and one of himself to make a comparison. “Find the differences,” wrote J Balvin along with a couple of laughing emoticons.

This situation was not well received by Nodal, who responded to the Colombian by sharing his publication in his stories: “I do have carnal talent and I can proudly sing my compositions wherever, however, whenever with pride. That your photo was chosen by you and mine was uploaded by the press,” Nodal said.

Then, through various videos on his Instagram stories, he said: “Look my people, this guy didn’t wake up joking, he woke up without taking his pills because it’s not at all consistent that the bastard has a documentary talking about peace, mental health, vibes and energy but in his account he has millions and millions of followers uploaded a photo to make fun of me. Where clearly, and everyone knows it, I’m getting up from a shit … very ugly that I lived. They understand? And there is no right to do those things. You have to use the networks well.

He also assured that he would make a song for J Balvin, as well as Residente made it a few months ago. “I’m going to lower myself with a bobolón that sings to Sponge Bob and Pokemon. The copy of a clone, the Logan Paul of reggaeton”, sang Residente.

