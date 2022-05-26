Maluma gives away bottles of water at a concert in Monterrey and is thrown in networks

On the afternoon of this Wednesday, May 25, Maluma became a trend on social networks after some images of the Colombian singer were shared giving away water to attendees of the Power Fest festival, and a visit he made to one of the barbecue restaurants in the municipality of Allende.

Maluma surprises the state with water drought

The memes that circulated about Maluma were about a video where he is seen giving away waters to the attendees of the concert of festival power fest in the Fundidora park, in Monterrey, and as Nuevo Léon is going through a severe drought, netizens did not hesitate to refer to it.

“Thank you Maluma for ending the drought, how great”“He saved Monterrey” and “almost flooded Monterrey”, are some of the messages left by followers.

Maluma ‘tourist’ around Monterrey

Likewise, some photographs of the Colombian singer circulate on the internet when he visits a restaurant in the municipality of Allende, one day after his concert in Powerfest.

“Yesterday our kitchen staff attended and shared a barbecue with Maluma with our country kitchen, he was delighted! Congratulations to our Chef and the entire team at MiAllendito #malumababy #malumacampirano”, the establishment reported on its social networks.

After publication, the photos went viral, although netizens doubted that they were real, but Maluma in his Instagram stories shared some images that confirm what the owners of the restaurant said.