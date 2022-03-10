Maluma imitates Queen Elizabeth II… with a scarf and everything! | Showbiz 123

By William Guzman P.

If any artist knows how to market himself very well to stay on the table, there is no doubt that it is Maluma. While other reggaeton players and exponents of urban music live in a single “tiraera”, airing their rivalries in an embarrassing way, making scandal their most mediatic weapon, the Colombian singer is only waiting to finalize his personal and professional projects, which are now extend to the world of fashion.

And it is that the native artist of Medellín, whose career is at a great moment, has known how to “get the most out of” the overwhelming fame that surrounds him and aware that it is a product “that sells”, he decided to fully exploit his image and today it has become a style icon. With his avant-garde and risky bets, Maluma continues to cause a stir in the world of “fashion” that demands his presence, not so much as a singing star, but as a fine exponent of Latin glamor and carefreeness.

Proof of this is its role in the Versace advertising campaign, its attendance at the last Met gala or the stir it caused at the most recent Paris Fashion Week, where important firms, such as Balenciaga or chanell, They presented their respective proposals for these coming months.

Maluma attended the Valentino and Louis Vuitton fashion shows, in addition to the show room from LanvinAnd of course he has not wasted time to stroll through the “City of Light” a week after venturing into the perfume industry with his own line of perfumes, baptized as Royalty By Maluma.

Precisely on one of his outings in the French capital, he was seen with an unusual accessory in the male repertoire: a printed scarf that the artist wore on his head in the granny style, that is, knotted at the chin. And so he strutted through the streets of Paris.

Of course, the daring look of the interpreter of “Felices los cuatro” caused a total stir, since if someone is famous in the world for putting on their handkerchiefs is the Queen isabel II of England, who At 93 years old, she not only owns an extensive collection of hats in every color imaginable, she also owns scarves that she wears for field trips and even on more formal occasions.

Maluma’s scarf, with bright purple, orange, blue, yellow… colors is much less discreet than those usually used by the British monarch, with floral prints in pastel tones and matching their coats. The singer looks very flirtatious. And do not be surprised that it is imposed as a new accessory for men’s fashion, which could displace the hat.