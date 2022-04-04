Maluma replicates iconic photo of Julio Iglesias

Maluma enjoys the honeys of success in the musical field and in his role as an actor, after his participation in “Marry Me”, in which he shared credits with the superstar Jennifer Lopez.

The Colombian is on tour in the Old Continent with his “Papi Juancho Europe Tour”in which he has visited countries such as Croatia, Poland, Austria, Greece, Switzerland, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Albania, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, Germany, Spain and Portugal.

This weekend, Maluma caused a sensation on social networks again with the fun tribute he paid to the Spanish singer Julio Iglesias through a photograph.

Maluma recreates the image of Julio Iglesias. Photo: Instagram

“Flow Legend… Thanks to the greatest for the inspiration!” the 28-year-old singer wrote in a post he made on his official Instagram account in which he recreates an iconic photograph of the Spanish artist on a plane.

In the image appears Maluma on a private plane accompanied by a bottle of wine and a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken.

This photograph is the recreation of an image that Julio Iglesias It was taken a few years ago, only in the photo of Iglesias there is also a dish that appears to be a Spanish cake. The publication exceeded one million “likes” and more than seven thousand comments from his fans, who applauded him for having matched the image of Julio Iglesias.

The photo of Julio Iglesias that Maluma recreated. Photo: Instagram

Maluma at his best

The Colombian artist continues to enjoy the success of his most recent single “wetting seats”, a song in which he collaborated with Feid. To show his support, his fans have done dances on TikTok with the Colombian song and he, in turn, shared them in his Instagram stories.

Similarly, take advantage of the revival of the music industry after the confinement of the 2020 pandemic and in recent days the singer traveled to Dubai to have a little fun. On his social networks, he shared images in which he goes out partying in luxurious places.