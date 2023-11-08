Maluma reveals the exact date of birth of his daughter Mexico News

singer Maluma Surprised his followers and the artistic environment during his concert in Washington, United States of America, When he announced that he would become the father of a girl as a result of his relationship with the young architect Susana Gomez.

However, during a recent meeting with my colleague camila billoInterpreter of, among other women “According to WHO” He had no hesitation in revealing the date on which he will debut as the father of the girl who will be named Paris,

While claiming that his partner is pregnant, the singer revealed how happy he is with the upcoming arrival of his first child. “In March… it would be like the second or third week of March, we’re happy, he’s five months old,” declared.

jointly, promoters of medellin colombiashowed off the new tattoo she got on her neck in honor of her daughter, as the name reads “Paris” inside a heart with an arrow.

At the moment, the artist is celebrating the conclusion of his tour of the United States and enjoying this great stage with his girlfriend, who accompanied him on the tour.

“We just completed the most special tour of our lives and you can imagine why… All that is left is to say thank you, especially to the driving forces of my life. “Who is my inspiration to continue every day and to all those who come to our concerts, more than 30 shows and the thousands who vibrate in the same energy filled with love,” Maluma wrote on his Instagram account alongside photos from the show. People were present.” in which footballers were also present Leo Messi.

How did Maluma announce he was going to be a father?

Maluma announced during one of his concerts that he would become a father for the first time. The artist presented a video showing how he experienced the first months of Susana’s pregnancy. In the recording, the couple is seen going to the doctor to see their child. The singer kisses his girlfriend’s belly and shares the moment in which he tells his family important news.

Interpreter of ‘according to which’ The video clip includes the incident in which they revealed the gender of the baby.

The event was attended by family and close friends, all dressed in white, with bandanas in the color of the gender they believed Maluma would have as his first child.

In the end, everyone present saw pink smoke fill the place, while fireworks of the same color could be seen in the background.