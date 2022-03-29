Maluma shares with his followers the exciting moments he has lived in Dubai

The renowned Colombian singer Maluma is experiencing great moments in recent months. She recently decided to launch into the world of fashion with a collection that she bears by name Royalty by Maluma.

As explained by the same singer of “Hawái” and “Sober”, this collection is a way of “treating others with respect, love and understanding”. “I want everyone to feel like kings and queens when they wear this collection,” the singer explained a couple of days ago.

Now, the artist is touring part of the world and conquering thousands of people with his “Papi Juancho” tour and one of his most recent stops was none other than Dubai, where he presented a concert on March 24.

Taking advantage of his time in the luxurious city, Maluma shared the most important and exciting moments for his more than 60 million followers. In images and short videos you can see the artist sharing with nature, skydiving, celebrating with champagne, motorcycle through the desert or celebrating with your friends.

In his publication he writes with a smile emoticon “A few quiet days in Dubai”, a fun post that has been answered by more than 5 thousand people and in which he has almost a million likes.

Get to know the best photos of Maluma in Dubai