Maluma showed how his face looked after being bitten by his dog – People – Culture

reggaeton singer Maluma showed on his social networks the marks that remained on his face after being bitten by his Doberman dog.

The signs became noticeable when the singer uploaded a story and appeared to have been in an accident or a fight. His concerned followers bombarded him with questions to find out what had happened.

By the same means, Maluma clarified that the marks he had were due to his dog Buda having bitten him.

“The sad reality is that Buddha bit me, but it was from fright, not from aggression. You know, so that they learn. The animals are very loyal, but you have to be very careful. He didn’t do it mean. Nothing happens (sic)”, said the artist.

(Keep reading: Evaluna and Camilo: this would be the birth date of Indigo, their baby).

The young artist, 28, commented that he is fine and that he loves his pet as if nothing had happened. The incident left only a small mark near his left eye and, according to the musician, it is nothing to worry about.

Buda joined Maluma’s family last year, and is a red Doberman from Europe, which draws a lot of attention for its exotic appearance and striking reddish fur.

In recent days, the singer also surprised his followers with his participation on the American program Ellen Degeneres, where he told how his new facet as an actor had been and what his followers could expect from his personal life.

This invitation to the program was largely due to his participation in the movie ‘Marry Me’, where he acts with the famous actress and singer Jennifer Lopez.

(Be sure to read: JLo from ‘My name is’ denounced sexual proposals from a businessman).

“My role in the film, the character is called Bastian, which is very similar to me. We both love acting, singing and being on stage; We both love fashion, but at the end of the film Bastian, not Maluma, kisses Jennifer’s assistant and everything goes to hell,” the young artist commented on the show.

The artist pointed out that he has been highly praised for his performance and that Owen Wilson at the time commented: “Maluma, I really felt the scene, you are a great actor, brother” to which he replied: “thank you, friend, you are a teacher ”.

More news

– Vicente Fernández: Doña Cuquita says that he visits her at night

– Tinder scammer now sells and sends personalized messages

Trends WEATHER