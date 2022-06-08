Maluma woke up in bed with a woman, who is it? – People – Culture

Despite the fact that Maluma is one of the most sought-after celebrities of the moment, the artist likes to keep his personal life private. In recent years, little has been known about his sentimental partners, until now that he was seen with a new woman.

In a recording published on his Instagram account, Juan Luis appears lying on a bed without a shirt while a woman tries to remove the sheets. Then the protagonist of the publication shows her body with little clothing in front of a mirror.

The comments were immediate from the followers of the reggaeton singer and the video already has more than eleven million views on his personal account.

Although many assure that it would be the promotion of a new video of the artist, some wondered if it would actually be a new girlfriend of the interpreter of “cuatro babys”.

Maluma’s last known romance was with Susana Gómez from Antioquia, with whom it is believed he is still in a relationship. Although the two have been seen together on many occasions, there has been no official publication on social networks.

the viral video

At the end of the recording, the date “June 10” appears, so fans speculated that it would be a new musical product of the singer. However, it is not yet known exactly what kind of project the artist would have in his hands.

“I’m going to upload this here before they see it elsewhere” was the description that Maluma used in his publication. Although the name of the woman accompanying the singer is not yet known, everything seems to indicate that she would be a model.

