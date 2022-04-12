Malware steals information from your phone when it’s idle

Those applications of dubious origin would have managed to sneak into the Play Store and they would have even managed to pass without being detected by the Google Play Protect systemas reported by Andro4All.

The way it works, details the information, is through “device fraud attacks”, known by the acronym in English ODF, “one of the most dangerous and discreet types of threats that exist”.

And it is that the attack would be from inside the device itself and not externally, as is generally expected. Likewise, it leaves few traces of fraudulent activities by simulating various gestures that the user usually makes, such as opening applications, scrolling and entering different sites, it continues.

“Anti-fraud engines are challenged to identify fraudulent activity with significantly fewer suspicious indicators compared to other types of fraud conducted through different channels,” he adds.

Taking advantage of excessive privacy permissions, the bug darkens the screen, silences communications and starts doing its thing while the user thinks their phone is locked.

Read Also













“From copying and pasting text, scrolling, opening applications and menus, etc. for steal all kinds of sensitive information, including passwords, access data to banking entities, private messages and much more”indicates Andro4All.