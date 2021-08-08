Mamma Angelina – Rome (As of Monday, August 9, 2021)

Mom Angelina

Viale Arrigo Boito, 65 – 00199 Rome

Tel. 06/8608928

Internet site:



Type: traditional – mainly fish

Prices: appetizers 12/15€, first courses 12€, second courses 12/18€, desserts 6€

Closing day: Wednesday

OFFER

Located behind Largo Somalia, Mom Angelina it is the classic reliable neighborhood address that knows how to satisfy the different tastes of the clientele. This is thanks to a cuisine based mainly on fish that does not disdain, however, some terragna episodes in which some typical traditional dishes stand out RomeNa. In addition to the dishes written in … Read about secoloditalia

