Mamma Angelina – Rome

Mamma Angelina – Rome (As of Monday, August 9, 2021)
Mom Angelina
Viale Arrigo Boito, 65 – 00199 Rome
Tel. 06/8608928
Type: traditional – mainly fish
Prices: appetizers 12/15€, first courses 12€, second courses 12/18€, desserts 6€
Closing day: Wednesday
Located behind Largo Somalia, Mom Angelina it is the classic reliable neighborhood address that knows how to satisfy the different tastes of the clientele. This is thanks to a cuisine based mainly on fish that does not disdain, however, some terragna episodes in which some typical traditional dishes stand out RomeNa.

